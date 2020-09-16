Three flavored cigar companies sue Philly over law restricting sales to kids

Three companies that sell flavored cigars and cigarillos are suing the city of Philadelphia over an ordinance passed last year that restricts the sales of these products.

The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by ITG Brands, Swisher and Swedish Match. The case is scheduled for an injunction hearing on Oct. 7.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., aimed to prevent kids and teens from accessing these products by limiting the sale of flavored cigars to adult-only stores, while non-flavored products can be sold anywhere. The law also banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to minors as health concerns over vaping mounted across the U.S.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said companies that sell flavored cigars and cigarillos target underage kids — especially children of color — by producing products with sweet flavors like fruit punch and mango, and by packaging them in wrappers that emulate candy.

“These products are marketed to target minority youth. You see these products in bodegas in North Philadelphia — you don’t see them in Chestnut Hill,” Farley said.

Health conditions stemming from tobacco use contribute to the majority of deaths in Philadelphia, with more than 3,500 deaths each year from heart disease, stroke and cancer, he said.

“These companies ought to be ashamed of themselves for marketing these products in the city of Philadelphia and for suing the city of Philadelphia for trying to protect our young people from these products,” Farley said. “If these products stay on our shelves in Philadelphia’s bodegas, more Black and Latino teens and young adults will start smoking, get addicted and die of cancer and heart disease.”

The three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.