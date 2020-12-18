This Pa. mayor’s trip to Puerto Rico during the pandemic drew criticism, attention to Latino health disparities

Reading resident Ricardo Figueroa was among dozens of people who took advantage of free COVID-19 tests in a public housing development Saturday.

Mayor Eddie Moran was there, streaming on Facebook live and urging residents to take advantage of the mobile testing site as coronavirus infection rates continue to soar in Pennsylvania.

“It’s free COVID testing for everybody,” Moran said in his broadcast. “Please come out.”

While in line, Figueroa said he usually visits his 70-year-old father on the island at least once a year. But he did not make the trip this year.

“I’d rather keep him safe than me give them the virus or you know, or vice versa,” Figueroa said. “It’s better to keep my family safe.”

Moran, though, made a different decision. He was at the free testing event two days after receiving criticism and a headline for traveling to visit his elderly mother in his hometown of Hatillo, Puerto Rico earlier this month.

While Latinos are known for their close personal and familial relationships, navigating those relationships is complicated by the pandemic. And now Moran is catching heat.

Trips like Moran’s are by no means prohibited by any law or mandate, but they cut against the new social norms brought about by the coronavirus. And Puerto Rico, just like most of the U.S., is experiencing a surge in cases.

The controversy around the mayor’s trip highlights a familiar theme seen around the country — officials jetting off to a beautiful location or partaking in festivities while the general public is told to stay home during the holidays.

The DearRDG podcast, a popular local roundtable that examines pop culture and news in the Latino-majority city, lambasted Moran for his trip. Hosts said he could have spread the virus on the island, possibly exposed his own family and that he set a poor example to his thousands of followers on social media.

Moran told the Reading Eagle that he and his family visited the island to spend quality time with his mother, who is in good health.

He also told the newspaper he “didn’t go for leisure,” in the same sentence as, “I went to visit mom and have some great home cooking.”

Moran adamantly refused to comment on his trip or the controversy around it during the testing event, which was scheduled before the newspaper ran the story about his trip.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that all travel to the island should be avoided. CDC guidelines say: “After you travel, get tested 3–5 days after travel AND stay home for 7 days after travel.”

The mayor has said he has tested negative before and after visiting the island, but would not give a date for when he started quarantining. The CDC also recommends that travelers who must visit Puerto Rico also take a test a couple of days after arriving.

In photos of his trip, the mayor was usually masked except for when eating dinner. At the testing event Saturday, he wore a mask and frequently sanitized his hands.

The mayor was at an outdoor ribbon cutting Tuesday, a day after his special assistant, Nate Rivera, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Rivera accompanied Moran at the weekend testing event before testing positive.