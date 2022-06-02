Though West Chester native and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin was one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington and a lifelong advocate for social justice, his impact has been somewhat overlooked in the annals of history. In this musical written by Stephen A. Broadnax III, the focus is on the time Rustin, a Black queer man, spent incarcerated in a Kentucky jail, where he began to hone his activism.

What: Musical

Musical Where: People’s Light 39 Conestoga Rd. Malvern, Pa.

People’s Light 39 Conestoga Rd. Malvern, Pa. When: Through Sunday, June 12

Through Sunday, June 12 How much: $40 – $45

Friends or competitors? That is the searing question in this play about two teenage fencers training for the National Fencing Championships competition who have to determine the limits of friendship… and competition. Written by 2017 Relentless Award winner Gracie Gardner, the play made its debut in New York in 2018.

What: Stage play

Stage play Where: Theatre Horizon, 401 DeKalb St., Norristown, Pa.

Theatre Horizon, 401 DeKalb St., Norristown, Pa. When: Through Sunday, June 5

Through Sunday, June 5 How much: $2 (Norristown residents and ACCESS cardholders), and up

As car enthusiasts know, the Ford GT is a special vehicle. It won LeMans four times in the ’60s and inspired the 2019 film “Ford vs. Ferrari” which is based around the race car’s development. The Simeone Automotive Museum hosts a panel with former Shelby driver Allen Grant, Mike Teske, car builder and author of “Ford Racing Century,” and Janos Wimpffen, who wrote the book “Time and Two Seats,” a two-volume history of long-distance car racing. Harry Hurst will moderate. All four of the racing Ford GT variations will be on display – the Lola Mk 6 (#LGT.P), the Ford GT-40 Mk I (chassis #1030), the Ford GT Mk II (#XGT1), and the Ford GT Mk IV (#J-8) – for the first time, and several of the cars will be part of a demonstration on the museum’s back lot.

What: Auto exhibit

Auto exhibit Where: Simeone Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Dr.

Simeone Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Dr. When: Friday, June 4, noon – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4, noon – 2:30 p.m. How much: $12

Hard seltzer is the focus of an event dedicated to the adult beverage in all its incarnations. Over 100 unique brands will converge on the Navy Yard for two sessions of tasting and fun, including games, music, photo ops and swag. VIP tickets include a commemorative tasting cup and specialty cocktail. Some proceeds go to Forage Forward, a charity that supports communities in need.