Trailer: March On: The Fight for Pride

After accusations of racism and transphobia ripped apart the group that ran Philadelphia’s biggest LGBTQ celebration, a ragtag group of activists is trying to pick up the pieces. Similar reckonings are taking place at Pride organizations across the nation. What happens next in Philly is unclear. Can a group with little experience and lofty goals create a new Pride festival that’s equitable and lasting? Can the movement be revived — and finally get it right?