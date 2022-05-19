    Trailer: March On: The Fight for Pride

    Air Date: May 19, 2022
    Listen 2:30

    After accusations of racism and transphobia ripped apart the group that ran Philadelphia’s biggest LGBTQ celebration, a ragtag group of activists is trying to pick up the pieces. Similar reckonings are taking place at Pride organizations across the nation. What happens next in Philly is unclear. Can a group with little experience and lofty goals create a new Pride festival that’s equitable and lasting? Can the movement be revived — and finally get it right?

    Brought to you by March On: The Fight for Pride

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate