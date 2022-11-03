Black-owned gallery space Thinker Maker was founded in Old City in 2021. Friday marks the opening of the “Running Under the Moonlight” exhibit by local artist Jeff Davis, whose work reflects his experience of seeing those facing homelessness or addiction in Philadelphia. His art also incorporates themes from the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight.” The opening night reception starts at 7 p.m., on Nov. 4, and the closing night party is on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

A Hit Dog Will Holler

Where: Louis Bluver Theater, 302 S. Hicks St.

Louis Bluver Theater, 302 S. Hicks St. When: Through Nov. 20

Through Nov. 20 How much: Pay what you decide

Azuka Theater presents Jessica Johnson and Adaeze Nwoko in “A Hit Dog Will Holler” a play that asks what happens when an agoraphobic who wants to be an activist is confronted by a real activist in her home. Directed by Reva Stover, the play was written by Inda Craig-Galván, a Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Award winner who will next be featured as a writer on JJ Abrams’ upcoming HBO series “Demimonde.”

Kentucky Lemonade

Local playwright Julie Zaffarano’s new play “Kentucky Lemonade” a O’Neill National Playwright’s Conference semi-finalist, is now being staged in the Philly area by Everybody’s Theater Company. When their father dies, two sisters, their mother and an aunt are brought together at the funeral and a family secret is revealed. A post-show discussion with the cast and playwright follows the Saturday 2 p.m. performance.

Les Misérables

The enduring themes of “Les Misérables” the novel written by Victor Hugo in 1862 have led to many adaptations with versions in virtually every medium – even a concert. The Tony Award-winning musical version comes to the Academy of Music for a limited run as part of its ‘Broadway’ series.

New Jack City Live

The 1991 movie “New Jack City” directed by Mario Van Peebles, starring Wesley Snipes as vicious drug dealer Nino Brown, along with Allen Payne, Christopher Williams, and Ice T, is a certified classic of the genre. Now it has become a stage play adapted by Je’Caryous Johnson, starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach, and Flex Alexander, with Allen Payne (likely) reprising his role as Gee Money. (Kudos to his genes or anti-aging practices, as he doesn’t look that much different than his younger self!) While Black Twitter had some questions about how the film would adapt to the stage, Johnson’s version does utilize the movie’s original soundtrack.

Food/Drink

Burger Brawl

Where: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave. When: Sunday, Nov. 6 (will be rescheduled)

Sunday, Nov. 6 (will be rescheduled) How much: $50 – $100

Sixty of the region’s top burger masters will compete for the best burger at the Burger Brawl, back after a two-year COVID hiatus. However, the scheduled Sunday, Nov. 6, date has been changed yet again due to the World Series. A new date will be announced and we’ll let you know when it is.

Wellness

Move and Meditate

Wellness is something we can all use more of and Philadelphia’s beautiful park system has long been a healing space for city residents. Fairmount Park’s Horticulture Center is hosting “Move and Meditate” a ticketed yoga, journaling, and meditation event taking place in their greenhouse. Free breakfast is included in the ticket price.

Events

Black Tie and Sneakers Masquerade Gala

You know that feeling when you’re in formal wear and your shoes have passed their take-off time? Well, you won’t experience that if you head to the Black Tie and Sneakers Masquerade Gala. At this event, you can be dressed to the nines and dance all night without those dogs barkin’. You can opt to just attend the cocktail reception, or spend more for the gala, which includes the cocktail reception and bites from some of Philly’s favorite chefs. There’s a five-hour open bar for gala attendees and a prize will be awarded for best sneakers. Snacktime and Kristen and the Noise will perform. And it’s all for a good cause — proceeds benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation.

Music

Trampled By Turtles

The Minnesota-based sextet Trampled By Turtles heads to town in support of their latest release, “Alpenglow,” which was released last month. Their single “A Lifetime to Find” was written by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who also produced the album. The band is also supporting Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, a wilderness area without over one million acres of land, over 1,000 lakes, and over 1,500 canoe routes. You can, too.

Season Opening: Rossini, Respighi, and Rachminonoff

The gorgeous music of Italian composers Rossini, Respighi, and Russian composer Rachmoninoff is the focus as Landsdowne Symphony Orchestra presents “Season Opening: Rossini, Resphigi and Rachminonoff” to begin the orchestra’s 76th season. Music director Rueben Blundell will shepherd Rossini’s Barber of Seville overture, Respighi’s “Fountains of Rome,” and Rachmoninoff’s Third Symphony, which premiered eighty-four years ago to the day at the Philadelphia Orchestra.