Philly Philly: It’s another weekend of fun fests in the city. Food and drink are highlighted in the inaugural Philly Coffee Festival, while cider drinkers have a week of activities to choose from during the sixth Cider Week.

The city’s rich arts and culture scene boasts several stellar events. First, the Philadelphia Film Festival opens Thursday with the German film “September 5,” recounting news coverage of the terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics and an opening night party at Vinyl. At the Barnes, “All About Love,” a new exhibit featuring the work of acclaimed multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas, opens. Onstage in Wilmington, Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale” is celebrated.

Outdoors, the Philly Bike Ride, Maze Days and the Otsukimi Moon Viewing Party provide the right settings to enjoy the (so far) sublime fall weather. Plus, music this week includes the Afro-Cuban All-Stars at the Miller Theater, the group formed to expand on the work of the Buena Vista Social Club.

New Jersey

Debbie Gibson: Acoustic Youth 35th Anniversary

Singer Debbie Gibson was one of the 1980s’ biggest hitmakers, setting the tone for the slew of pop superstars. Now she’s celebrating the 30th anniversary of her #1 hit single “Lost in Your Eyes” and No. 1 album “Electric Youth,” with an intimate acoustic concert that includes sharing memories from her life and career.

Steve Forbert

The singer-songwriter heads to the Jersey shore to support “Daylight Savings Time,” his 21st album released earlier this year. Once a seminal part of the new folk revival of the ‘70s, Forbert has been on the road ever since, drawing praise over time from outlets as diverse as the New York Times and American Highways. He’s onstage in South Jersey Saturday night.

Delaware

The Winter’s Tale Gala Performance

In an effort to diversify its audience, Delaware Shakespeare sent its latest production “A Winter’s Tale” on the road. They performed across the state in front of audiences at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, Sussex Correctional Institution, Easterseals and Groves Adult High School. They’ll be celebrating the initiative’s success with a gala performance in Wilmington.

Special Events

33rd Philadelphia Film Festival

Where: Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., multiple venues

Philadelphia Film Center, 1412 Chestnut St., multiple venues When: Thursday, Oct. 17 – Sunday, Oct. 27

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Sunday, Oct. 27 How much: $17 and up

Philadelphia’s annual film festival will need many more years to catch up to stalwarts like The Flower Show (now in its 196th year), but now in its 33rd year, the Philadelphia Film Festival has left quite the impression. Some standouts this year: opening night film “September 5,” about a German TV station covering the terror attack at the Munich Games in 1972; Sean Baker’s “Anora,” a modern spin on the classic Cinderella story that follows a Brooklyn sex worker as she gets swept up in a relationship with an oligarch’s son; “Alpha,” which centers on a father and son clashing on a ski trip; “Conclave,” which focuses on the selection of a new Pope starring Rafe Fiennes and docs about songwriter Diane Warren and crooner Luther Vandross.

The Great Pumpkin Carve

Where: Chadds Ford Historical Society, 1736 Creek Road, Chadds Ford, Pa.

Chadds Ford Historical Society, 1736 Creek Road, Chadds Ford, Pa. When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free for kids 6 and under, $5 for kids 7-17, $15 for 18 and over

It’s pumpkin season and we’re OK with that! At the three-day Great Pumpkin Carve, 70 ginormous pumpkins are carved and decorated on the first day and then displayed on the last two days. The event will feature live music and other family-friendly activities, including a haunted trail with pay-as-you-go food and drink vendors on site.

Philly FatCon 2024

Where: William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St.

William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St. When: Friday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 20

Friday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 20 How much: $40 and up

Plus-sized women are welcome at Philly FatCon. The second annual event celebrates the bodies some people inhabit instead of shaming them for it. Programming over the two-day event includes an opening night party, panel discussions, fitness and wellness classes, a clothing swap and a keynote speech by fitness influencer Roz “The Diva” Mays.

East Falls Festival

Where: Ridge Avenue and Midvale Avenue (at Kelly Drive)

Ridge Avenue and Midvale Avenue (at Kelly Drive) When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The changing of the leaves is a gorgeous backdrop for the East Falls Festival headed to the area this weekend. Along with the Instagram-able beauty of nature, the fest includes a Halloween-themed maze, inflatable axe throwing, pumpkin decorating, face painting, performances, a beer garden and curated local vendors.

Weirdo: The East Kensington Arts & Oddities Festival

Where: 2400 Martha St.

2400 Martha St. When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Have you ever been considered a little, well, odd? It’s OK. Weirdo: The East Kensington Arts and Oddities Festival is a safe space. You and your fellow weirdos can come together and wear the designation as a badge of pride while enjoying awful wrestling, Cirque De Weirdo, a clown variety show and Roller Circus. Of course that comes along with vendors, food, drinks and other live activations. Come through, let your freak flag fly! You won’t be judged.

AIDS Walk Philly 2024

Where: Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:30 a.m. How much: Free to register

The 38th annual AIDS Walk Philly supports the AIDS Fund, which contributes cash micro-grants to individuals with HIV/AIDS dealing with the additional stresses of being or housing insecure. It’s free to register and then you can send your fundraising link to family and friends. You can donate or do a virtual walk if you can’t make it in person. Organizations expected to be onsite for the leisurely walk include Bebashi, which helps the LGBTQ+ community find health and other resources.

Arts & Culture

Le Corsaire

Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When: Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 26

Friday, Oct. 18 – Saturday, Oct. 26 How much: $28 and up

Artistic director Angel Corrello puts his stamp on the classical ballet “Le Corsaire,” focusing on the love story and the dancing, which he believes is the heart of the production. Based on a poem by Lord Byron, the ballet tells the story of the besotted pirate Conrad, who risks it all to be with Medora, the object of his affection. Originally composed by Adolphe Alan, after its 2017 world premiere, “Le Corsaire” returns to kick off the ballet’s 60th season.

POST: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Saturday, Oct. 19, Sunday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 26, Sunday, Oct. 27, noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, Sunday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 26, Sunday, Oct. 27, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

If you want to find an emerging artist to support before their work is out of reach, the Philadelphia Open Studio Tour is the best way. The city’s artists open their doors to potential patrons, who can watch their works in progress. It happens over the next two weekends, each dedicated to specific parts of the city. First up: West of Broad.

Living Legends Brunch

Where: Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When: Saturday, Oct. 19, noon – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, noon – 2 p.m. How much: Free

Some of Philly theater’s most enduring creatives are being honored at the Living Legends Brunch. Actress Cathy Simpson, educator, writer and playwright Kimmika Williams Weatherspoon, Patreshettarlini Adams of The Wilma Theatre and playwright-percussionist Karen L. Smith will be honored by Theatre Philadelphia for “their continuous presence in Philly theater” at a free, open-to-the-public brunch honoring their contributions to the local theater community.

Mickalene Thomas: All About Love

Multimedia artist Mickalene Thomas has earned a deserved reputation for her work in multiple disciplines. The Camden native’s work will be in a new exhibit “All About Love” that’s debuting at The Barnes this weekend. It includes photos, videos, collages and installations that exemplify the breadth of work she’s known for that centers Black women. Throughout the run of the exhibit, there will be complementary programming, beginning with an introductory talk with the artist along with exhibit curator Renèe Mussai.

Outdoors

Maze Days

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. When: Saturday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Dilworth Park hosts an array of specially-themed events. For fall, it’s Maze Days, which cover the ground around City Hall with mazes that reflect the season. There’s a seasonal beer garden, The Philly Goat Project is dropping by and pumpkin carving is offered at various times. On Saturdays, look for music, a stein-hoisting contest and bingo, with prizes.

Philly Bike Ride

Where: The course starts and ends near Eakins Oval

The course starts and ends near Eakins Oval When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. How much: Kids 3 -7 free with an adult rider – $174 VIP pass

Take advantage of the mild weather to explore the city on a bicycle. The annual Philly Bike Ride is open to all ages and abilities. The car-free, 20-mile course passes some of the city’s popular landmarks. Food and photo stops are throughout and kids 3 to 7 ride free with an adult. At the end, there’s a Finish Festival to celebrate the accomplishment. Some proceeds benefit the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Otsukimi Moon Viewing Party

Where: Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center, Landsdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. How much: $65, including food and drinks

In Japanese culture, the Otsukimi moon-viewing celebration ushers in the fall season. In Philadelphia, the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center hosts a local version, which includes a tea demonstration, sake tasting, food and a musical performance for the finale.

Food & Drink

Sixth Annual Philly Cider Week

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Saturday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 27

Saturday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 27 How much: Various prices

The Sixth Annual Philly Cider Week brings enthusiasts together to indulge in a beverage that has a unique flavor profile. Neither beer nor wine, ciders with alcohol content start with fermented apples that can be brewed to create endless varieties. The week includes multiple events and meetups at various venues where you can try it out for yourself or connect with others who are already converts.

Philly Coffee Festival

After successful events in cities like San Francisco and Austin, Texas, Philly will host its inaugural Coffee Festival. More than 25 of the city’s top roasters will be on hand to talk all things coffee. There are two daily sessions and depending on the ticket (and your level of caffeine tolerance) you can opt for early, general admission or VIP tickets, including an option where you can stay for both sessions. Tea drinkers will have options as well. Food is not included in the ticket and is pay-as-you-go, but live entertainment is part of the day.

Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge

Where: Various venues

Various venues When: Saturday, Oct. 19, Sunday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27

Saturday, Oct. 19, Sunday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 How much: Pay as you go

Picking the city’s best Bloody Mary is up to you! Several participating bars vie for the top prize over the next three weekends. Participants do the tasting on a self-guided tour that takes you around Northern Liberties on a mission to find the very best of the drink associated with hangover cures. Anejo is the defending champ; QR codes at each location for voting will determine if they remain on top.

Music

Sphinx Virtuosi

The Sphinx Organization is committed to providing opportunities for classical musicians of color. They founded the Sphinx Virtuosi band, which released its first album “Songs for Our Times” last year. They’re making a tour stop in Philly with accomplished percussionist Josh Jones on the lineup.

Tori Kelly Purple Skies Tour

R&B and pop singer Tori Kelly released her fifth studio album, “Tori,” her first in four years. The California native is on tour in support of the project, despite suffering through a health scare in 2023 when she was diagnosed with blood clots in her legs and lungs. The song “High Water” was written in response. She makes her Philly stop on Friday night.

Afro-Cuban All-Stars

The Buena Vista Social Club was a real club in Havana, Cuba in the 1940s where music was one of the main attractions. In 1996, musicians Ry Cooder and Juan de Marcos Gonzáles, along with World Circuit Records executive Nick Gold, co-produced an album and documentary with veteran musicians drawn from the island nation. Gonzáles’ Afro-Cuban All-Stars benefitted from the renewed interest in Cuban music and they’ve been recording and touring worldwide ever since. They perform in Philly on Saturday night.

Josh Ritter

Being a working musician and a best-selling author is among the hardest dualities in the arts, but singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has accomplished — and gained accolades — for both. NPR described him as someone with a “hydrant of ideas” whose work conveys both “empathy” and “indignation” and no lesser fan than Stephen King said his 2011 book “Bright Passage” showed he was a “gifted novelist.” (He also had high praise for his music.) With 11 albums already under his belt, Ritter comes to town to showcase his versatility and virtuosity with “Heaven, or Someplace As Nice” just out.