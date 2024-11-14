Fans of black-and-white movies, rejoice! Prince kicks off the weekend with a screening of “Under the Cherry Moon.” It’s not the Prince movie that first comes to mind, we know, but it has its charms. During Noir City: Philadelphia, film noir is celebrated in a three-day festival at the Colonial Theater with host Bill Muller of Turner Classic Movies.

Art reigns supreme at two of the biggest art shows of the season — the Philadelphia Art Museum’s annual craft show and the Delaware Antiques Show. (It’s just too bad they are on the same weekend). Musicians in town include rapper G-Eazy, jazz stalwarts the Django Festival All-Stars and Jessica Vosks singing the Laurel Canyon songbook. In the ‘burbs, the annual National Dog Show is tapped, which will be televised on Thanksgiving Day.

Delaware

Delaware Antiques Show

Where : Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington, Del.

: Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 17 How much: General admission, $25, Opening night party $125 – $250

More than 60 dealers head to the First State to share art, antiques and design. During the three-day event, several lecturers will share their knowledge on the field, including keynote speaker Barbara Israel on the enduring appeal of garden ornaments.

New Jersey

Paul Anka

Where : Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. How much: $39 – $109

Paul Anka made music history by having hits in seven different decades. Among those classics are songs like “Lonely Boy,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” and “Diana.” The Canadian-born crooner will sing those classics and more at his South Jersey tour stop.

‘God of Carnage’

Where : South Camden Theatre, 400 South Camden St., Camden, N.J.

: South Camden Theatre, 400 South Camden St., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 24, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 24, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. How much: $5 for Camden residents, $25

When two Brooklyn kids get into a fight, their parents get together to try and resolve the issues that led to it. Instead, the parents learn more about each other and themselves than they bargained for. That’s the premise of the Tony Award-winning play that heads to South Jersey Friday.

Special Events

Manayunk Tree Lighting

Where : Canal View Park, 4418 Main St.

: Canal View Park, 4418 Main St. When : Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m. How much: Free

Philly is now officially in holiday mode, though we haven’t even gotten to Thanksgiving yet. Manyunk jumps on Yuletide celebrations with Tree Lighting 2024, kicking off the month-long Manayunk Gets Lit celebration. Live music performances with local star Emily Drinker, a meet and greet with Santa and a kid’s activity station are part of the fun. Wear your best and most creative Eagles gear to compete for a $100 gift card.

The National Dog Show

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Saturday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $10 – $20

It’s that time again, when adults dressed in business casual run with the dogs! The American Kennel Club bestows its coveted Best in Show distinction during the two-day National Dog Show in the Philly ‘burbs. Saturday’s event is televised on Thanksgiving Day, and Sunday is a family-friendly interactive day of activities. (Please note: No strollers and no, you can’t bring your dog.)

The 48th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St. When : Friday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Friday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $5 – $25

The annual juried show is one of the most anticipated events on Philadelphia’s arts calendar. The 2024 edition welcomes 24 guest artists from Italy and 195 artists from around the country working in multiple disciplines. The three-day event starts Thursday with a preview party (a gala cocktail buffet) that benefits museum programs.

Arts & Culture

44th Jewish Film and Media Festival: Fall Fest 2024

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Nov. 24

: Through Sunday, Nov. 24 How much: $20 – $220

The annual Jewish Film and Media Festival’s Fall Fest screens 12 films in 10 days, an extension from seven days in years past. The 2024 fest further expands to encompass parties, panels, master classes and films in multiple mediums, including virtual reality. Thursday’s kickoff event is a screening of “The Blond Boy From The Casbah.”

‘Under the Cherry Moon’

Prince starred in three movies but “Purple Rain” is the one you remember, as it was a pop culture phenomenon in 1982. Two years later, he followed it up with “Under the Cherry Moon,” his directorial debut, initially earning derisive reviews. But it’s now viewed as the kind of movie Philadelphia Film Society exalts in its Passion Pit series, which celebrates the work of iconoclasts. They screen it Thursday, so grab your popcorn and ruffled shirt, and celebrate when watching movies on the big screen was the norm.

‘Moreno’

It’s 2016, Luis Moreno is an NFL player who cares most about his money and career. But when Colin Kaepernick takes a stand for social justice, Moreno has to decide exactly where his loyalties and conscience lie. In a fictionalized version of the controversial events that shook the league, “Moreno” brings the football field to the stage. On Saturday, Frank Jiminez, who plays Luis, is featured in a post-show talkback.

‘American Moor’

When an actor comes in to audition for one of Shakespeare’s greatest roles he soon finds out that he and the director don’t see “Othello” in quite the same way. Through their interaction, some truths about race come out. That’s the story within the story in “American Moor,” which uses Shakespeare as an entry point to make a statement about contemporary race relations.

Noir City: Philadelphia

Where : The Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.

: The Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 17

: Friday, Nov. 15 – Sunday, Nov. 17 How much: $40 per day

Turner Classic Movies “Noir Alley” host Eddie Muller heads to the Philly suburbs for this three-day noir film festival. He’ll sign copies of his books “Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir,” “Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir” and “Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey” Saturday. This year, the ten films include English language rarities and faves like “The Asphalt Jungle” and noir from France, Italy, Argentina and Japan.

The Ecology of Fashion

The first-ever exhibit co-curated between Drexel University’s Westphal College and the Academy of Natural Sciences opens on Saturday. Using clothing culled from the university’s Robert and Penny Fox Historic Costume Collection, The Ecology of Fashion reveals the connection between the clothes we wear and the natural world. Friday’s opening night celebration at the museum starts at 6:30 p.m.

Food & Drink

Philly Wine Fest: Fall Edition

Where : Live! Casino & Hotel, 900 Packer Ave.

: Live! Casino & Hotel, 900 Packer Ave. When : Saturday, Nov. 16, noon – 10 p.m. (split into 3 general admission and VIP sessions)

: Saturday, Nov. 16, noon – 10 p.m. (split into 3 general admission and VIP sessions) How much: $39 – $59

If there’s nothing else you can count on aside from Ben Franklin’s acknowledgment of death and taxes, it is that Philadelphia will have an event that includes adult beverages. The seasonal Philly Wine Fest includes samples from local and natural brands, and a gaming credit. Early entry VIP tickets are available for the three sessions but there are designated driver tickets for the event.

Germantown Night Market

Where : Maplewood Mall

: Maplewood Mall When : Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Night markets have gone from an idea to a popular reality in Philly and this weekend adds yet another neighborhood to the mix. Germantown’s Maplewood Mall brings food trucks, live music and vendors to its version of the popular community-based nights out.

Comedy

‘How Did This Get Made? Live!’

If you follow the popular podcast hosted by actors Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael, you already know there’s no movie trope they haven’t already skewered. In the interactive live version of “How Did This Get Made?” the movie “Bad Boys 4” warrants their takedown. We wondered about a few things in the movie too, but c’mon guys, it’s Will Smith! Bad Boys for life over here!

Music

Tropadelic

Reggae fusion bands don’t usually form in Ohio, but don’t tell Tropadelic that. The six-member crew has made its reputation putting on energetic shows featuring their blend of traditional reggae with elements of hip-hop and funk. They’re in the Philly burbs in support of their latest project “Royal Grove.”

Strings on Stage

The string section of the No Name Pops comes to the Ggayborhood to share their prodigious musical talents with the community. It’s part of the Artcinia concert series that aims to bring classical and jazz music to non-traditional venues and directly to the people instead of the other way around.

California Dreamin’: Jessica Vosk Sings The Songwriters of Laurel Canyon

Laurel Canyon is the Southern California enclave where musicians of the ’60s and ’70s gathered to create pop and rock music that became the playlists for their generation, Jessica Vosk joins the No Name Pops and Chris Dragon, the resident conductor of the Colorado Symphony, for a concert highlighting those classic songs.

Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati – Django Festival All-Stars

Gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt continues to influence musicians in multiple genres despite his untimely death at 43. The musicians who play in the Django Festival All-Stars band are furthering his legacy. On their Philly tour stop, Dorado Schmitt and his sons Samson and Amati bring their unique flavor and musical chops to Reinhardt’s music.

G-Eazy

Rapper and actor G-Eazy is in town Saturday. He’s finishing up the North American leg of the “Freak Show,” before heading to Australia and Europe in 2025. So if you’re a fan, see him now while he’s performing to promote his upcoming release “Nada.”