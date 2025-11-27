The holiday weekend kicks off in classic fashion with the Thanksgiving Day Parade along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It’s Black Friday for the Eagles vs. Bears at Lincoln Financial Field as they try to restart their offense in all-Black, and the start of Cigar & Lifestyle Fest at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. A trio of family-friendly holiday classics open on Friday: “Annie” at the Media Theatre, “A Sherlock Carol” at Stagecrafters Theater and “Little Women” at Hedgerow Theatre.

Wilmington is the place for book lovers at the Delaware Authors Forum Holiday Book Fair at Kirkwood Public Library on Saturday, featuring local indie mystery, romance and fantasy writers. Back in Philly, writer and musician Patti Smith’s debut album “Horses” celebrates its 50th anniversary with a tour stop at The Met Philadelphia. Finally, the whole family can learn to line dance at The Step Affair at World Cafe Live, which rounds out the weekend on Sunday.

Delaware

Delaware Authors Forum Holiday Book Fair

Where : Kirkwood Public Library, 6000 Kirkwood Highway., Wilmington, Del.

: Kirkwood Public Library, 6000 Kirkwood Highway., Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Genres from mystery and fantasy to historical fiction, romance and inspirational nonfiction, and the storytellers behind them are highlighted at this annual fair. Author appearances include Beatrice Parquet with her debut novel, “Who Said Forever?,” and J. Gregory Smith, the Wilmington-based author of the “The Reluctant Hustler” series. Not only can you find holiday gifts for your favorite readers, but you can also support your local independent authors.

New Jersey

Home for the Holidays

Just about every genre is represented in this holiday concert that’s making a stop in South Jersey. Two-time Grammy winner Peabo Bryson leads the lineup, known for duets such as “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, and “Beauty and the Beast” with Céline Dion. Also performing is Sheena Easton, the voice behind the Bond theme “For Your Eyes Only” and the 1981 chart-topper “Morning Train (9 to 5).” They’re joined by “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard, who has recorded R&B albums and appeared on Broadway, along with jazz trumpeter and vocalist Ilya Serov, known for his renditions of Great American Songbook standards.

Special Events

Thanksgiving Day Parade

Where : Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. – noon

: Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:30 a.m. – noon How much: Free

The official kickoff to the holiday season is the beloved Philadelphia tradition that lights up the Ben Franklin Parkway with giant balloons, festive floats and high-energy performances. This year’s lineup includes the legendary Four Tops, Jordin Sparks, David Archuleta, Cameo, the Quad City DJs and the Philadelphia All-Stars Marching Band. The cast of “Abbott Elementary,” Sam Champion, Carson Kressley, Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, Ken Jennings, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, are among the hosts, along with local stars Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan. Pro tip: Get there early to secure a prime viewing spot, and take public transportation.

Thanksgiving Roundup 2025

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Nov. 27

: Thursday, Nov. 27 How much: Various prices

For last-minute Thanksgiving meals, there are options in and around the city. Whether your meal failed in spectacular Julia Child-esque ways… i.e., the turkey dropped on the floor, you failed to plan or you just didn’t feel like cooking, you can still find a place to eat or to grab a complete take-out meal.

One of the city’s best bets is Assembly Rooftop’s Thanksgiving Day Brunch and parade viewing. The Hard Rock Hotel hosts one of the city’s most affordable dinners at $35.99 per person for a full meal, with all the trimmings, or you can order takeout. If even reservations are too much to plan, you can head to either location of Misconduct Tavern for a first-come, first-served special Thanksgiving menu starting at noon. Bank and Bourbon at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel has Thanksgiving slots for $99 per person, $25 for children. Hat tip to Eater Philadelphia, The Infatuation and Philly Voice, where you can find more last-minute Turkey Day options.

Cigar & Lifestyle Fest 2025

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Nov. 30

: Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Nov. 30 How much: $10 – $20

If you unashamedly love your leisure and luxury activities that include high-end cigars, there’s an event for you this holiday weekend. Sample cigars from brands like OM Cigar Company, Los Gallos and GLC alongside craft spirits, artisan coffee, watches, designer accessories and lifestyle goods. The festival features live music and curated performances, plus gourmet food vendors and paired drinks. There’s a heated outdoor cigar lounge, along with raffles and giveaways of luxury gear and accessories. Confirmed vendors also include Tomlin & Co., SofiBella Horology Boutique, IRON LUX Candles, Illadelph Spirits and Café Duskaia Nicaragua.

Small Business Saturday in Old City

Where : Old City

: Old City When : Saturday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. How much: Various prices

Get a jump on holiday shopping with this one-day, neighborhood-wide celebration when more than 300 independently owned boutiques, galleries, restaurants and cafés roll out special promotions, deals and offers. Participating retailers include Bella Bridesmaids Philadelphia, which gives visitors a chance to spin the “discount wheel,” or The Papery, which is offering 15% off boxed holiday cards. Eateries like Cuba Libre and Positano Coast provide specials and discounts on drinks and food.

‘Wheel of Fortune! LIVE’

If you’ve grown up watching “Wheel of Fortune,” the classic game show that’s challenged and entertained millions since 1983, then “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” brings all of the energy live and in person. Audience members are randomly picked to get on stage, spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel, buy vowels and try to solve word puzzles — just like the contestants on the show. But the live stage edition adds a twist. Winners in each round move on to face each other, then the best get to enter a bonus round for a shot at prizes that include exotic travel and up to $10,000 cash. Audience members who aren’t part of the main competition can still win prizes. Pro tip: You must register in advance to be called on stage, either online or in person, two hours before the show. Contestants must be 18 and over, but all ages can attend.

Arts & Culture

‘Little Women’

It started as a two-part novel in 1868 and 1869, but Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” has been adapted numerous times since, including at least seven movies, multiple TV shows and a musical. Hedgerow Theatre Company’s version was adapted by playwright Kate Hamill and directed by Abby Weissman. Hamill’s interpretation adds live musical accompaniment and colorblind casting. Specialty nights include an audio-described production, an American Sign Language show, a relaxed performance and several preshow happy hour receptions.

‘The Greatest Play In The History of the World’

Where : Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Through Sunday, Dec. 14

: Through Sunday, Dec. 14 How much: $21 and up

This production is part of the Pop-Up Play in a Pub series, which includes a savory meat or vegan pie and a pint of beer or a glass of wine. We’re not sure what this play’s actually about, but we know it’s part of the theatre’s effort to advance work originating from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. So here’s their official synopsis: “It’s 4:40 a.m., and time has quite literally stopped — at least for everyone except singletons Tom and Sara and the long-married Forshaws. In the quiet of the very early morning, four neighbors reach out to each other across space, time, and loneliness to find that their universe is bigger than they knew.”

‘Annie’

Born out of the beloved 1920s comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” by Harold Gray, the story found new life in the mid-1970s when lyricist-director Martin Charnin teamed up with composer Charles Strouse and writer Thomas Meehan to create a musical. The Broadway production ultimately played 2,377 performances and won seven Tony Awards, including best musical, best score and best book. The Media Theatre production brings the show to the Delaware County stage with its classic songs, “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Easy Street” and “Tomorrow.” Pro tip: Tickets are only available via the Media Theatre website, not through any third parties.

‘A Sherlock Carol’

Where : Stagecrafters Theater, 8130 Germantown Ave.

: Stagecrafters Theater, 8130 Germantown Ave. When : Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 14

: Friday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, Dec. 14 How much: $26

The holiday mash-up takes liberties with the fictional icons Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge, combining their respective talents. Written by Mark Shanahan, the show begins when a grown-up Tiny Tim enlists Holmes to investigate the strange death of Scrooge on Christmas Eve. As Holmes investigates, the ghostly visitations of Christmas past, present and future haunt him. The production uses just six actors playing multiple roles, including Holmes, Dr. Watson, Tiny Tim, Scrooge and more. From the original creations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, a new take on holiday classics rises.

The Step Affair: Philly Edition

Where : World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When : Sunday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. (Note date and time are correct if you click through to tickets, the promo showcased is incorrect)

: Sunday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m. (Note date and time are correct if you click through to tickets, the promo showcased is incorrect) How much: $2 for ACCESS cardholders – $25.65

If you’ve ever been to a party where the entire room starts line-dancing and you stand there stiffly because you know you have two left feet, here’s your chance to join the fun. The Step Affair: Philly Edition features instructors from the Dancing DJ Show, who will help even the most challenged would-be steppers to hit the groove. The event is designed to welcome both total beginners and seasoned dancers to line dancing and stepping, which has its roots in swing, bop and Chicago-style dance.

Sports

Eagles vs. Bears