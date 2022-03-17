The musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1961 classic children’s book has its final performances at Delaware Children’s Theater this weekend. The fanciful story of 7-year-old orphan James Henry Trotter’s adventures with a giant peach and the bugs that inhabit it became a TV production and then a Disney movie in 1996. In 2013, it was adapted as a stage musical that was an instant hit and is now a staple in children’s theater.

If you understand the finer points of shiplap vs. reclaimed wood, have a Pinterest board filled with Scandi minimalism and know your pocket doors from your barn doors, then the Philly Home Show should be your destination this weekend. It takes place over the next two weekends, offering the full gamut from home decoration to home renovation and experts and vendors to help with all of it.

What: Home expo

Bravo, if you remember, used to be a channel that celebrated classical music, arts and culture. Apparently, that wasn’t as profitable as the reality TV that now brings in far more viewers through its “Real Housewives” franchise. Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam’s “Watch What Crappens Now” podcast has poked fun at Bravo’s over-the-top shows for the past ten years. You can see Ben and Ronnie live on their Hunky Dory tour this week.

Playwright Val Dunn says that the impetus for writing her play was the rapid ‘surbanization’ of a Maryland community and how it impacted the town’s residents. “Carroll County Fix” centers around documentary filmmaker Tess who hopes to use her film about Carroll County to leave the town behind, and what happens as she and her best friend, Rach, try to collaborate. The play, put on by Azuka Theater, which brings non-traditional stories and actors to the stage, encompasses queer and coming-of-age themes while taking on the paradoxes of small-town life from a comedic viewpoint.

What: Stage play

The Persian New Year is being celebrated in Philadelphia at the Penn Museum’s Culturefest! Nowruz. Nowruz falls on the first day of spring, which this year will be March 20 at 11:33 a.m. The holiday is celebrated by 12 countries – Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. It includes food, music, and familial gatherings. A Middle East drumming workshop, a bazaar, storytelling and performances from the Silk Road Dance Company and the Turkish American Friendship Society of US Choir are scheduled.