From stadium anthems and soulful concerts to dragon boat races and cultural festivals, Philadelphia is firing on all cylinders this weekend with nonstop entertainment across the city and its suburbs.

Thursday kicks off strong with The Weeknd’s After Hours ‘til Dawn stadium show at Lincoln Financial Field, blending hits from his latest album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” with fan favorites. Friday night, Philadanco lights up the Dell Music Center with a Founder’s Day celebration featuring legacy works and musical guests including Lady Alma. Simultaneously, comedian Tony Rock starts a weekend run at Helium, and Eric Roberson brings his soulful vocals to City Winery. Saturday brings the family-friendly Cooper River Dragon Boat Regatta in Pennsauken, the Southeast Asian Water Festival at FDR Park, and the Revolutionary War–themed “Rally the Troops” event at Brandywine Battlefield.

On Sunday, festivals rule as the 2nd Street Festival takes over Northern Liberties, while Cherry Street Pier hosts the ACANA African Festival. Also on Sunday, the Freedom Now Fest on Lancaster Avenue links past and present civil rights activism, and the PHS Pop-Up Pig Roast in Manayunk brings smoky flavors and jazz to the garden. Rounding out the weekend’s music offerings, Goo Goo Dolls headline the Mann Center alongside Dashboard Confessional.

Delaware

Descendants

How many rock bands can claim a biochemist among their members? Well, in the case of Descendents, the pioneering California punk band formed in Manhattan Beach in the late ‘70s, vocalist Milo Aukerman fits the bill. It’s one of the reasons the band, which includes drummer and songwriter Bill Stevenson, bassist Karl Alvarez and guitarist Stephen Egerton, took several lengthy breaks over time. After remerging in 2016 with “Hypercaffium Spazzinate,” in 2021 they released their eighth studio album “9th & Walnut,” a collection of songs the band wrote between 1977 and 1980, newly recorded and featuring classic songs and early tracks like “Ride the Wild” and “It’s a Hectic World.” They head to Delaware for a journey through their catalogue and more.

New Jersey

9th Annual Cooper River Dragon Boat Regatta

Where : Cooper River Park, North Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J.

: Cooper River Park, North Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J. When : Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

Hosted by the Cooper River Dragon Boat Club near Cherry Hill, this is one of two competitive dragon boat regattas in the area this weekend. It brings together a mix of recreational and competitive sport teams for races along Cooper River Park. Teams of paddlers, guided by a steersperson and energized by a drummer, race long, dragon-adorned canoes over 200- and 500-meter courses, all in accordance with Eastern Regional Dragon Boat Association rules. Along with the races, spectators can enjoy vendors and family-friendly activities. Pro tip: Parking is free.

Special Events

BlackStar Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 3

: Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, Aug. 3 How much: $30 and up

Philadelphia’s premier showcase of Black, brown and Indigenous filmmakers from around the world returns to multiple venues this weekend, including the Kimmel Center and the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. Founded in 2012 by Maori Karmael Holmes, this year’s schedule includes more than 90 independent films from over 35 countries, including numerous premieres. Beyond screenings, programming includes live pitch competitions, artist panels and conversations with creators such as filmmaker and director Kahlil Joseph, Nigerian-British director Jenn Nkiru and “Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright, whose directorial effort “Highway to the Moon” makes its North American debut. Other immersive events over the four-day fest include panels, parties and workshops, part of BlackStar Projects’ year-round ecosystem, which includes a filmmaker lab, a magazine, seminars and exhibitions.

Rally the Troops

Where : Brandywine Battlefield Park, 1491 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Pa.

: Brandywine Battlefield Park, 1491 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: $7–10, children under 11, active duty military and their immediate family, free

On Sept. 11, 1777, Brandywine Battlefield was the site of the Battle of Brandywine, the largest land battle of the Revolutionary War. Although the British ultimately forced a retreat, it demonstrated the growing strength and determination of the patriot forces. This event brings that history to life right where General George Washington and the Continental Army once stood. Walk through a recreated patriot encampment and meet soldiers, militiamen and colonial townspeople who will immerse you in the daily life of 18th-century America. Included in the day are musket-firing demonstrations for adults and kids, a chance to be “recruited” into the Continental Army and tours of two historic homes on the site.

Southeast Asian Water Festival

Where : FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street

: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. and South Broad Street When : Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Organized by Khmer Naga, Discovery Pathways and Friends of FDR Park, the second of two dragon boat races this weekend includes activities on and off the water. Dancers and musicians from Khmer, Burmese, Indonesian, Laotian and Chinese communities will perform, and vendors will be on site for the all-day festival. Though the dragon boat teams are already registered, free kayaking is available from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Freedom Now Fest

Where : Lancaster Avenue, between 38th and 40th

: Lancaster Avenue, between 38th and 40th When : Sunday, Aug. 3, 1–6 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 3, 1–6 p.m. How much: Free

On Aug. 3, 1965, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. held a Freedom Now rally in West Philadelphia, addressing a crowd of around 10,000, advocating for social justice and equality in education, housing and voting rights during a tour of Northern cities. Dr. King’s rally happened at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and 40th Street, where the commemorative block party will take place this weekend. It features a then and now photo installation, a Black Bottom neighborhood storytelling exhibit, performances by musicians and DJs, pop‑up shopping, free wellness services and youth activities that connect civil rights history to contemporary activism.

17th Annual ACANA African Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Sunday, Aug. 3, 2–8 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 3, 2–8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Philadelphia’s array of cultural festivals used to be held at the Great Plaza on Penn’s Landing. But the plaza is now a piece of Philadelphia history, as the I-95 park construction will ultimately replace it. Part of PECO’s Multicultural Series, and organized by the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA), the annual free summer fest brings the energy and diversity of the African diaspora to Cherry Street Pier. Expect live performances from African artists and local talent, along with African, Jamaican, soul food, vegan/vegetarian and tropical beverage vendors.

Arts & Culture

Beetlejuice

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic film starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, the stage production earned multiple Tony nominations in its Broadway run, including Best Musical. Since then, it has toured across the U.S. and internationally. Now in Philly for a brief run, the show is known for its innovative set design, which Entertainment Weekly once called “a pure fan service for the Burton stans.” The enduring themes of the story — grief, death, feeling invisible and uncomfortable with others — have led “Beetlejuice” to new fans via TikTok.

Final Notice

Where : The Underground Theater, 4821 Germantown Ave.

: The Underground Theater, 4821 Germantown Ave. When : Thursday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. How much: $20

Local playwright Blair Victoria stages her second play under her own Blair Victoria Theater Company. In this latest comedic work, 20-something Maria Blackwell must enlist her friends group of Ty, Manny and Chris, to help her avoid eviction now that she’s gotten a final notice. Can they help her keep a roof over her head? Regardless of the outcome, expect to laugh.

Collected Stories

Where : Playhouse West – Philadelphia, 1218 Wallace St.

: Playhouse West – Philadelphia, 1218 Wallace St. When : Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m.

: Aug. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. How much: $5–15

Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Donald Margulies penned an introspective drama that explores the fraught relationship between an established writer and her ambitious protégé. Think “All About Eve,” but the writer’s version, and on stage. First produced in California and subsequently staged Off-Broadway with celebrated actresses like Maria Tucci, Debra Messing, Sarah Paulson and Linda Lavin, the two-character play has become one of Margulies’ most produced works. The Philadelphia staging marks its local premiere.

First Fridays roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Aug. 3

: Through Sunday, Aug. 3 How much: Free, pay as you go

August is here, and it’s coming in hot with an array of First Friday events throughout the city. Here are several events to choose from.

Krisha Reddy: The Movement of Life

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 8

: Saturday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 8 How much: Free with museum admission

Indian-born printmaker and sculptor Krishna Reddy is renowned for co-developing the revolutionary color viscosity printmaking technique during his tenure at Atelier 17 in Paris. Trained initially in sculpture under masters such as Nandalal Bose, Henry Moore and Ossip Zadkine, Reddy later embraced printmaking to explore the interconnected energy of nature, incorporating seeds, flowers, water and the human body into his work. This new exhibition, assembled from a gift of 63 prints from the Gaur Collection, highlights Reddy’s belief that art should constantly evolve. Pro tip: On Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the museum’s Summer on the Steps before or after you see the exhibit.

Philadanco’s Founder’s Day celebration

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Friday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. How much: $32

The company hosts its Founder’s Day celebration after rescheduling it from an earlier date, marking its 55th anniversary with a dance and music showcase. The program features signature Philadanco repertory highlights, including Francisco Gella’s “The Seasons,” George Faison’s “Suite Otis” and Christopher Huggins’ “Enemy Behind the Gates.” Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble and Grace Dance Theater will also perform, along with house music stalwart Lady Alma and classic R&B band Gerald Alston and The Manhattans.

Zoo Done It? A night of mystery at the Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo is a multipurpose venue these days, hosting diverse events after hours. This one features a Victorian‑era murder mystery set in 1874, just as America’s first zoo was getting ready to open for the first time. Participants explore the historic grounds of the Philadelphia Zoo, navigating clues, interacting with costumed actors, and immersing themselves in the narrative of “Murder by Gaslight” as they solve the crime. This immersive scavenger hunt culminates in a grand prize — either a behind‑the‑scenes zoo experience, a tour of the possibly haunted Solitude House or passes to the Red Rum Theatre. The adults‑only event includes free parking and tiered extras, including access to otherwise off-limits areas of the zoo.

Food & Drink

Sweet Corn Festival

Where : Charlann Farms, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pa.

: Charlann Farms, 586 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 2, Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 2, Sunday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $13.23–21.39

This weekend-long celebration of locally grown sweet corn at the Bucks County farm features corn-themed fun for all ages, from shucking contests and cornhole to corn-eating competitions and a corn pit where kids can dive into kernels to their hearts’ delight. Attendees can also enjoy a giant jump pad, barrel cart rides and a petting zoo, while live local music, food and drinks from regional vendors like Ashlynn Distillery and Broad Street Brewing add to the festive atmosphere.

2nd Street Festival

Where : 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street

: 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street When : Sunday, August 3, noon – 10 p.m.

: Sunday, August 3, noon – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Founded in 2008 by neighborhood restaurateurs Owen Kamihira of El Camino Real, William Reed of Standard Tap and Oron Daskal with North Bowl, the festival was created to showcase the retail and restaurants in Northern Liberties. It’s now one of the city’s biggest summer attractions. There will be 200+ vendors and 12 beer gardens, along with food trucks and retail and restaurant specials. Nik Greeley is hosting the day’s musical performances, which include Sophie Coran, Slomo Sapiens and Max Swan.

PHS Pop-Up Garden Manayunk Pig Roast

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society turned a vacant lot in Manayunk into a pop-up community refuge. On Sunday, it’s the outdoor venue for its signature pig roast featuring a full buffet with live music, neighborhood vibes and kid-friendly fun. Your ticket includes the roasted pig buffet with sides, dessert, a choice of adult beverage or mocktail and a performance by Ray Cat Jazz.

Comedy

Tony Rock

Where : Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St.

: Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St. When : Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 8:15 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 8:15 p.m. How much: $34.99–46.99

The Brooklyn‑born comedian and actor brings his sharp wit and charismatic stage presence to Philly. Though he’s not as well known as his older brother Chris Rock, he’s starred on sitcoms from “Everybody Hates Chris” to “All of Us,” appeared in films like “Think Like a Man” and “Redemption of a Dog,” and hosted “Apollo Live” and “All Def Comedy Live.” His most recent special, “Rock the World,” was released last year.

Music

The Weeknd: After Hours ‘til Dawn tour with Playboy Carti and Mike Dean

Where : Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way

: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way When : Thursday, July 31, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, July 31, 7 p.m. How much: $71 and up

Abel Tesfaye wants to reclaim his given name, but as The Weeknd, he’s become a global superstar. Once a quirky mixtape sensation out of Toronto, he now has six studio albums under his belt and is selling out arenas and stadiums. He’s currently on the After Hours ‘til Dawn stadium tour, a theatrical presentation that combines tracks from “After Hours,” “Dawn FM” and his latest album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” released in January. His Philadelphia show comes near the end of his U.S. stadium tour, which he says may be his last as The Weeknd.

Eric Roberson

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 1, Saturday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. How much: $45–65

R&B singer-songwriter Eric Roberson is a Grammy-nominated neo‑soul singer, songwriter, producer and Howard University alum. The Rahway, New Jersey native has established a long-running solo career while writing for several Philly-based artists like Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Vivian Green and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Now on his Beautifully All Over the Place tour, Roberson comes to Philly in support of his latest release of the same title. His latest single is “Over You/Under You” with Najee and Jayshawn Champion.

Ginuwine

Since rising to fame in the mid‑90s with his debut “Ginuwine…The Bachelor” and the smash hit “Pony,” he’s released a string of platinum records, including “100% Ginuwine” and “The Life,” that cemented his status as an R&B mainstay of the era. His most recent release, a 2024 deluxe edition compilation titled “I Apologize And Best Of Both Worlds (Golden Age Of R&B Deluxe Edition)” is a double album with 16 curated tracks from him and fellow 90s star, Mya. Ginuwine’s longevity has been extended by his live performances, so expect his tour stop in Philly to include high-energy renditions of his biggest hits, including “So Anxious” and “Differences.”

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Sunday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. How much: $46–246+

Buffalo‑born alt‑rock mainstays the Goo Goo Dolls bring their Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional as co-headliners to Philly, offering a setlist blending timeless hits like “Iris,” “Slide” and “Name” with fresh material from their most recent studio album, “Chaos in Bloom.” Fans will also get an exclusive preview of their brand-new single, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” released this summer just ahead of the tour.