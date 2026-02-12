Valentine’s Day fun in Philly, Trevor Noah in Atlantic City and Ringling Bros. circus in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Feb. 13–16: Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend brings concerts, comedy and family fun to the area.Listen 4:52
Black History Month and Valentine’s weekend come together Friday evening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a Black History Month celebration of music and creativity. Across the region, Valentine’s weekend celebrations continue through Sunday with options ranging from romantic concerts and comedy shows in Atlantic City to interactive experiences, themed dinners and playful date-night ideas around Philly.
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts transforms its campus into a nostalgic venue for Adult Prom with live music and performances. The weekend winds down Sunday evening with The Blackbyrds bringing their jazz-fusion, funk and R&B sound to City Winery. As the President’s Day holiday weekend extends into Monday, kids can dress up as their favorite president for a costume contest at the National Constitution Center.
Delaware
Bumpin Uglies
- Where: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
- How much: $24.75
Bumpin Uglies comes to Wilmington right in time for Valentine’s Day with their feel-good fusion of reggae, ska, punk and a little folk-rock. Formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008 by frontman Brandon Hardesty, the band built its following with relentless touring, emotional songwriting and a fiercely loyal fan base known as “Uglies Nation.” Their 2024 album “Lyrics Over Everything” captures that spirit, mixing introspective lyrics with upbeat grooves and guest appearances, including G. Love and Special Sauce. They’re on stage in Wilmington on Saturday night.
New Jersey
Valentine’s Weekend in Atlantic City
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Friday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 15
- How much: Various prices
Atlantic City is for lovers. The shore town offers plenty of ways to celebrate with the people you love, including shows from top-tier performers. Romantic concerts lead the lineup, as you might expect — but there’s comedy, too, because nothing says love like sharing a good laugh.
- Trevor Noah: As always, he’s speaking truth to power with a comedic bite at the Borgata.
- Diana Krall: The two-time Grammy winner takes the stage at Ocean.
- Friendship & Love Valentine’s Ball: Formerly the Senior Gala, this provides a celebratory event for older residents on Valentine’s Day.
- Valentine’s Day All-Star Comedy Show: Local promoter Matt Bridgestone brings together the best comics in the area.
- The R&B Lovers Tour: Crooners Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine bring their combined roster of romantic hits to Boardwalk Hall.
- Chelsea Handler: The acclaimed comedian comes to Hard Rock Casino as part of her High and Mighty tour.
Valentine’s weekend in Philly
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Feb. 15
- How much: Various prices
Philly’s Valentine’s weekend offerings include concerts, events and cultural experiences, whether you want to spend a little… or a lot.
- An Improvised Rom-Com: Using audience prompts, the actors create their own romantic story.
- Galentine’s Series: Events throughout the weekend appealing to the Gals and their pals.
- Galentine’s Forever: WHYY’s Billy Penn’s picks for a festive Galentine’s Day.
- Black Opulence: A Valentine Regale: Curated dinner with live music and poetry.
- Love Bomb: Inclusive celebration at Philly’s newest woman-owned sports bar.
- A Valentine’s Day Getaway: Gilded Age Romance at Elkins Estate – Limited tickets left for a high-end — and high-priced — event at the historic venue.
- Baby Let’s Cruise: Themed cruise offers dinner packages and promises “viral” photo ops.
- Valentine’s Day at the Zoo: Date packages on Saturday and Sunday, along with cupcake decorating and other activations.
- Valentine’s Day at Museum of Illusions: True love is no illusion, as the museum ramps up its V-Day offerings.
- Victor’s Valentine Haunted House: Valentine’s Date Night, but make it creepy.
- Valentine’s Day Restaurants: Need to make amends after forgetting about the day? Then make reservations at some of the hottest restaurants in the area, or at least have an idea where you can still get a table.
Special Events
Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Adult Prom
- Where: Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $36.70, $60 for two
There are enormous expectations for a high school prom, not only as a rite of passage but also pressure to get the perfect picture. If yours didn’t measure up, you have the chance for a redo courtesy of the Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts. The celebration transforms the school’s circus campus into a dance floor beneath aerial silks and trapezes, with circus performers and a live DJ spinning tracks. Guests can even create their own origami corsages and boutonnieres, pose for photos and catch a champagne pour from a performer suspended overhead. 21 and up only.
Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition
- Where: Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.
- When: Opens Saturday, Feb. 14
- How much: $41 and up
Developed by The Franklin Institute in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, the immersive world premiere exhibition explores how films and characters from “Jurassic World,” “Jaws,” “Monsters,” “Minions,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and more are transformed into theme park attractions through design, engineering and creative world-building. Featuring conceptual renderings, behind-the-scenes insights and interactive experiences, the exhibition highlights the ingenuity behind Universal’s global attractions.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Feb. 22
- How much: $33 – $219
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” returns to Philly with a newly refreshed North American production. The latest iteration reconnects the beloved musical with its original creative team while introducing updated staging and technology. Featuring classic Alan Menken and Howard Ashman songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this touring revival marks the first time in more than 25 years that Disney has launched a new version for the area. Led by Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as Beast, the current version honors the original’s theme while upgrading its presentation.
Arts & Culture
‘Wuthering Heights’
- Where: Multiple theaters
- When: Friday, Feb. 13
- How much: Various prices
Emerald Fennell, the director of “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn,” knew what she was doing when she rewrote “Wuthering Heights” for a TikTok audience. Make it all about sultry glances, candy-colored spaces and the feeling of being consumed by passion to the point of pain. Surprisingly, this latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s almost 200-year-old tale received a 68% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics despite how far it strays from the book. Turns out stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have onscreen chemistry that makes any liberties taken with the original text forgivable. Let’s face it: whether you giggle, cry, or are appalled by the goings-on, it’s a perfect Galentine’s movie.
Presidential Weekend
- Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St.
- When: Friday, Feb. 13 – Monday, Feb. 16
- How much: $2 – $15, free admission on President’s Day
Celebrate Presidents Day weekend at the venue that best shows how the Founding Fathers crafted their vision of America. On Friday, a new immersive exhibit, “America’s Founding,” debuts. It includes artifacts and digital examples of the core principles of American democracy from its very beginning. On Monday, the center is free to the public and hosts a presidential costume contest for kids 12 and under, along with other special programming.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Feb. 13 – Monday, Feb. 16
- How much: $20 and up
After shutting down in 2017 after 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” has returned, swapping elephants and clowns for a fast-paced spectacle powered entirely by human talent. Expect trapeze artists, acrobats and BMX riders, the Double Wheel of Destiny, global dance performances and comedic segments without any Pennywise references. The newly configured circus checks in at Xfinity Mobile Arena through President’s Day.
Friday Night: Black History Month Edition
- Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- When: Friday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- How much: Pay what you wish
The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Nights series celebrates Black History Month with art, music and food throughout the galleries. Performers include The Indigo Ensemble, featuring DJ Cvgbird alongside musicians Youba Cissokho, Tacuma Bradley and Faith the Violinist. A pop-up studio led by Oluwafemi and the Philly Drawing Club offers a hands-on sketching experience. Guests can also contribute to a communal art project inspired by Julie Mehretu and connect with local resources like BlackStar and Treehouse Books through community tabling.
‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’
- Where: St. Stephen’s Theater, 923 Ludlow St.
- When: Thursday, Feb. 12 – Sunday, March 15
- How much: $25 – $48
Set during the Harlem Renaissance, this play, making its Philadelphia premiere, focuses on young artists chasing their dreams. At its center is Angel, a talented singer searching for her big break, and her friend Guy, who dreams of designing for Josephine Baker. But when someone new joins their circle, it forever alters their dynamic. Directed by Brett Ashley Robinson, the production features performances by Ebony Pullum, Cookie Diorio, Kash Goins, Tariq Kanu and Taylor J. Mitchell.
Music
Johnny Gandelsman
- Where: Christ Church, 20 N. American St.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
- How much: $55
Grammy Award-winning musician, founding member of the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, former Silkroad Ensemble performer and 2024 MacArthur “genius grant” recipient violinist Johnny Gandelsman takes the stage to play his own music and a world premiere work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, percussionist and University of Pennsylvania professor Tyshawn Sorey. A preshow talk with Gandelsman is happening Saturday at 2 p.m., moderated by Penn professor Anna Weesner.
The Blackbyrds
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $36 and up
Founded in 1973 by the late jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd, the group helped define the sound of the ‘70s with classics like “Walking in Rhythm,” “Rock Creek Park” and “Happy Music.” Seminal albums including “Flying Start”, “City Life” and “The Blackbyrds” combined jazz musicianship with soul, gospel and funk, creating music that would later be heavily sampled by hip-hop artists including Grandmaster Flash, Nas and Jeezy. Today, the band tours under the leadership of original drummer and vocalist Keith Killgo and a rotating group of musicians to extend Blackbyrd’s legacy. They’re at City Winery for two shows on Sunday.
