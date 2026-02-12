Things To Do

Valentine’s Day fun in Philly, Trevor Noah in Atlantic City and Ringling Bros. circus in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Feb. 13–16: Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend brings concerts, comedy and family fun to the area.

Two performers kiss at the end of the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

Two performers kiss at the end of the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Black History Month and Valentine’s weekend come together Friday evening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a Black History Month celebration of music and creativity. Across the region, Valentine’s weekend celebrations continue through Sunday with options ranging from romantic concerts and comedy shows in Atlantic City to interactive experiences, themed dinners and playful date-night ideas around Philly.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts transforms its campus into a nostalgic venue for Adult Prom with live music and performances. The weekend winds down Sunday evening with The Blackbyrds bringing their jazz-fusion, funk and R&B sound to City Winery. As the President’s Day holiday weekend extends into Monday, kids can dress up as their favorite president for a costume contest at the National Constitution Center.

Delaware

Bumpin Uglies

Bumpin Uglies comes to Wilmington right in time for Valentine’s Day with their feel-good fusion of reggae, ska, punk and a little folk-rock. Formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008 by frontman Brandon Hardesty, the band built its following with relentless touring, emotional songwriting and a fiercely loyal fan base known as “Uglies Nation.” Their 2024 album “Lyrics Over Everything” captures that spirit, mixing introspective lyrics with upbeat grooves and guest appearances, including G. Love and Special Sauce. They’re on stage in Wilmington on Saturday night.

New Jersey

Valentine’s Weekend in Atlantic City

  • Where: Multiple venues
  • When: Friday, Feb. 13 –  Sunday, Feb. 15
  • How much: Various prices

Atlantic City is for lovers. The shore town offers plenty of ways to celebrate with the people you love, including shows from top-tier performers. Romantic concerts lead the lineup, as you might expect — but there’s comedy, too, because nothing says love like sharing a good laugh.

Host Trevor Noah speaks into a microphone during the 68th annual Grammy Awards
Host Trevor Noah speaks during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Valentine’s weekend in Philly

  • Where: Multiple venues
  • When: Through Sunday, Feb. 15
  • How much: Various prices

Philly’s Valentine’s weekend offerings include concerts, events and cultural experiences, whether you want to spend a little… or a lot.

Special Events

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Adult Prom

There are enormous expectations for a high school prom, not only as a rite of passage but also pressure to get the perfect picture. If yours didn’t measure up, you have the chance for a redo courtesy of the Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts. The celebration transforms the school’s circus campus into a dance floor beneath aerial silks and trapezes, with circus performers and a live DJ spinning tracks. Guests can even create their own origami corsages and boutonnieres, pose for photos and catch a champagne pour from a performer suspended overhead. 21 and up only.

Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition

Developed by The Franklin Institute in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, the immersive world premiere exhibition explores how films and characters from “Jurassic World,” “Jaws,” “Monsters,” “Minions,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and more are transformed into theme park attractions through design, engineering and creative world-building. Featuring conceptual renderings, behind-the-scenes insights and interactive experiences, the exhibition highlights the ingenuity behind Universal’s global attractions.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” returns to Philly with a newly refreshed North American production. The latest iteration reconnects the beloved musical with its original creative team while introducing updated staging and technology. Featuring classic Alan Menken and Howard Ashman songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this touring revival marks the first time in more than 25 years that Disney has launched a new version for the area. Led by Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as Beast, the current version honors the original’s theme while upgrading its presentation.

Arts & Culture

‘Wuthering Heights’

Emerald Fennell, the director of “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn,” knew what she was doing when she rewrote “Wuthering Heights” for a TikTok audience. Make it all about sultry glances, candy-colored spaces and the feeling of being consumed by passion to the point of pain. Surprisingly, this latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s almost 200-year-old tale received a 68% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics despite how far it strays from the book. Turns out stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have onscreen chemistry that makes any liberties taken with the original text forgivable. Let’s face it: whether you giggle, cry, or are appalled by the goings-on, it’s a perfect Galentine’s movie.

Presidential Weekend

Celebrate Presidents Day weekend at the venue that best shows how the Founding Fathers crafted their vision of America. On Friday, a new immersive exhibit, “America’s Founding,” debuts. It includes artifacts and digital examples of the core principles of American democracy from its very beginning. On Monday, the center is free to the public and hosts a presidential costume contest for kids 12 and under, along with other special programming.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault
A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

After shutting down in 2017 after 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” has returned, swapping elephants and clowns for a fast-paced spectacle powered entirely by human talent. Expect trapeze artists, acrobats and BMX riders, the Double Wheel of Destiny, global dance performances and comedic segments without any Pennywise references. The newly configured circus checks in at Xfinity Mobile Arena through President’s Day.

Friday Night: Black History Month Edition

The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Nights series celebrates  Black History Month with art, music and food throughout the galleries. Performers include The Indigo Ensemble, featuring DJ Cvgbird alongside musicians Youba Cissokho, Tacuma Bradley and Faith the Violinist. A pop-up studio led by Oluwafemi and the Philly Drawing Club offers a hands-on sketching experience. Guests can also contribute to a communal art project inspired by Julie Mehretu and connect with local resources like BlackStar and Treehouse Books through community tabling.

‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’

Set during the Harlem Renaissance, this play, making its Philadelphia premiere, focuses on young artists chasing their dreams. At its center is Angel, a talented singer searching for her big break, and her friend Guy, who dreams of designing for Josephine Baker. But when someone new joins their circle, it forever alters their dynamic. Directed by Brett Ashley Robinson, the production features performances by Ebony Pullum, Cookie Diorio, Kash Goins, Tariq Kanu and Taylor J. Mitchell.

Music

Johnny Gandelsman

Johnny Gandelsman, and members of the Silk Road Ensemble, accept the award for best world music album for "Sing Me Home" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards
Johnny Gandelsman, and members of the Silk Road Ensemble, accept the award for best world music album for “Sing Me Home” at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
  • Where: Christ Church, 20 N. American St.
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.
  • How much: $55

Grammy Award-winning musician, founding member of the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, former Silkroad Ensemble performer and 2024 MacArthur “genius grant” recipient violinist Johnny Gandelsman takes the stage to play his own music and a world premiere work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, percussionist and University of Pennsylvania professor Tyshawn Sorey. A preshow talk with Gandelsman is happening Saturday at 2 p.m., moderated by Penn professor Anna Weesner.

The Blackbyrds

Founded in 1973 by the late jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd, the group helped define the sound of the ‘70s with classics like “Walking in Rhythm,” “Rock Creek Park” and “Happy Music.” Seminal albums including “Flying Start”, “City Life” and “The Blackbyrds” combined jazz musicianship with soul, gospel and funk, creating music that would later be heavily sampled by hip-hop artists including Grandmaster Flash, Nas and Jeezy. Today, the band tours under the leadership of original drummer and vocalist Keith Killgo and a rotating group of musicians to extend Blackbyrd’s legacy. They’re at City Winery for two shows on Sunday.

