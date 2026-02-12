Black History Month and Valentine’s weekend come together Friday evening at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a Black History Month celebration of music and creativity. Across the region, Valentine’s weekend celebrations continue through Sunday with options ranging from romantic concerts and comedy shows in Atlantic City to interactive experiences, themed dinners and playful date-night ideas around Philly.

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts transforms its campus into a nostalgic venue for Adult Prom with live music and performances. The weekend winds down Sunday evening with The Blackbyrds bringing their jazz-fusion, funk and R&B sound to City Winery. As the President’s Day holiday weekend extends into Monday, kids can dress up as their favorite president for a costume contest at the National Constitution Center.

Delaware

Bumpin Uglies

Bumpin Uglies comes to Wilmington right in time for Valentine’s Day with their feel-good fusion of reggae, ska, punk and a little folk-rock. Formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2008 by frontman Brandon Hardesty, the band built its following with relentless touring, emotional songwriting and a fiercely loyal fan base known as “Uglies Nation.” Their 2024 album “Lyrics Over Everything” captures that spirit, mixing introspective lyrics with upbeat grooves and guest appearances, including G. Love and Special Sauce. They’re on stage in Wilmington on Saturday night.

New Jersey

Valentine’s Weekend in Atlantic City

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 15

: Friday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 15 How much: Various prices

Atlantic City is for lovers. The shore town offers plenty of ways to celebrate with the people you love, including shows from top-tier performers. Romantic concerts lead the lineup, as you might expect — but there’s comedy, too, because nothing says love like sharing a good laugh.

Valentine’s weekend in Philly

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Feb. 15

: Through Sunday, Feb. 15 How much: Various prices

Philly’s Valentine’s weekend offerings include concerts, events and cultural experiences, whether you want to spend a little… or a lot.

Special Events

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts Adult Prom

Where : Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.

: Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St. When : Saturday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $36.70, $60 for two



There are enormous expectations for a high school prom, not only as a rite of passage but also pressure to get the perfect picture. If yours didn’t measure up, you have the chance for a redo courtesy of the Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts. The celebration transforms the school’s circus campus into a dance floor beneath aerial silks and trapezes, with circus performers and a live DJ spinning tracks. Guests can even create their own origami corsages and boutonnieres, pose for photos and catch a champagne pour from a performer suspended overhead. 21 and up only.

Universal Theme Parks: The Exhibition

Developed by The Franklin Institute in partnership with Universal Destinations & Experiences, the immersive world premiere exhibition explores how films and characters from “Jurassic World,” “Jaws,” “Monsters,” “Minions,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and more are transformed into theme park attractions through design, engineering and creative world-building. Featuring conceptual renderings, behind-the-scenes insights and interactive experiences, the exhibition highlights the ingenuity behind Universal’s global attractions.

‘Beauty and the Beast’

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” returns to Philly with a newly refreshed North American production. The latest iteration reconnects the beloved musical with its original creative team while introducing updated staging and technology. Featuring classic Alan Menken and Howard Ashman songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this touring revival marks the first time in more than 25 years that Disney has launched a new version for the area. Led by Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as Beast, the current version honors the original’s theme while upgrading its presentation.

Arts & Culture

‘Wuthering Heights’

Where : Multiple theaters

: Multiple theaters When : Friday, Feb. 13

: Friday, Feb. 13 How much: Various prices

Emerald Fennell, the director of “Promising Young Woman” and “Saltburn,” knew what she was doing when she rewrote “Wuthering Heights” for a TikTok audience. Make it all about sultry glances, candy-colored spaces and the feeling of being consumed by passion to the point of pain. Surprisingly, this latest adaptation of Emily Brontë’s almost 200-year-old tale received a 68% Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics despite how far it strays from the book. Turns out stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have onscreen chemistry that makes any liberties taken with the original text forgivable. Let’s face it: whether you giggle, cry, or are appalled by the goings-on, it’s a perfect Galentine’s movie.

Presidential Weekend

Celebrate Presidents Day weekend at the venue that best shows how the Founding Fathers crafted their vision of America. On Friday, a new immersive exhibit, “America’s Founding,” debuts. It includes artifacts and digital examples of the core principles of American democracy from its very beginning. On Monday, the center is free to the public and hosts a presidential costume contest for kids 12 and under, along with other special programming.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

After shutting down in 2017 after 146 years, “The Greatest Show on Earth” has returned, swapping elephants and clowns for a fast-paced spectacle powered entirely by human talent. Expect trapeze artists, acrobats and BMX riders, the Double Wheel of Destiny, global dance performances and comedic segments without any Pennywise references. The newly configured circus checks in at Xfinity Mobile Arena through President’s Day.

Friday Night: Black History Month Edition

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Nights series celebrates Black History Month with art, music and food throughout the galleries. Performers include The Indigo Ensemble, featuring DJ Cvgbird alongside musicians Youba Cissokho, Tacuma Bradley and Faith the Violinist. A pop-up studio led by Oluwafemi and the Philly Drawing Club offers a hands-on sketching experience. Guests can also contribute to a communal art project inspired by Julie Mehretu and connect with local resources like BlackStar and Treehouse Books through community tabling.

‘Blues for an Alabama Sky’