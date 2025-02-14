It’s Valentine’s Day, which means it’s a great time to celebrate people you love. In Philly’s case, that means the Philadelphia Eagles, the Super Bowl Champs, celebrate their big win Friday with a parade expected to draw 1 million people to the city. At the Galentine’s Tea Party, you can show love to your besties over high tea. Kids can celebrate V-Day, too, with the first-ever Hearts and Crafts Ball. In Delaware, there’s a Black History Month concert focusing on the work of Black female composers. The Philadelphia Orchestra hosts a Valentine’s Day concert with violinist Juliette Kang and a special appearance by “Gilded Age” actress Kelley Curran. And homegrown artists Pink Sweat$ and Jeff Bradshaw provide the soundtrack for lovers with shows on the big day.

Delaware

Black History Month Concert: HER

Where : Grace United Methodist Church, 7101 N. 20th St. Wilmington, Del.

: Grace United Methodist Church, 7101 N. 20th St. Wilmington, Del. When : Saturday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Feb. 15, 4 p.m. How much: General admission: $25; Senior, military and student discounts available, children get in free.

A choral celebration of Black women, “Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, Friends” highlights the undeniable impact of Black women using their music. The Choir School of Delaware will perform works by unsung Black female composers including Florence Price, B.E. Boykin, Undine Smith Moore, Margaret Bonds and Alysia Lee, highlighting stories and movements such as #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName and #MeToo.

New Jersey

Collingswood: Valentine’s Day Party

Where : Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

: Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When : Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

This free holiday event combines music, culture and community. Organizers can’t promise you love, but they will offer raffles, art and mocktails. Singles, galentines and valentines are all welcome.

Special Events

Valentine’s Day Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Feb. 13, 14

: Feb. 13, 14 How much: Various prices

The annual celebration of love is here and Philadelphia and its ‘burbs have a plethora of options to choose from. Whether you are celebrating with someone special or grabbing a table for one, here are some options for a great Valentine’s Day.

Chris’ Jazz Cafe: “Joanna Pascale and Her Trio” lead an intimate jazz performance described by Icon Magazine as “[t]he stuff of dreams.”

Now and Then Marketplace Make Love Market: A two-day celebration at Love Park, including a marketplace, weddings and speed dating.

Victor’s Valentine: Cling tight to your Valentine at Manayunk’s seasonal haunted house. The attraction is set in a real, old textile mill on Main Street that was repurposed after being damaged during Hurricane Ida.

Galentine’s Tea and Potions Extravaganza: Mary Cassatt’s Tea Room presents a themed high tea at the Rittenhouse hotel.

Axe Your Ex: If love isn’t on the brain (it’s a Hallmark holiday, anyway), head to this cathartic way to figuratively axe your ex.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Where : The parade will start at Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel north on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Parkway and ending at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

: The parade will start at Broad and Pattison avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field and travel north on Broad Street toward City Hall before continuing onto the Parkway and ending at the Philadelphia Art Museum. When : February 14, 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

: February 14, 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. How much: Free. Note: SEPTA and parking in the city will be free Friday, but prepare to walk — a lot.

We are the champions, my friend, and we’ll keep partying to the end. That’s why the Birds faithful will head to Broad Street to celebrate the team that defied all expectations to bring home the team’s second ‘ship. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, the best defensive line in the NFL and more will be on hand to celebrate the Lombardi Trophy’s return to the City of Brotherly Love. Here’s everything you should know for the Super Bowl parade.

215 Day and Gritty City Crawl

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, Feb. 15, various times

: Saturday, Feb. 15, various times How much: Various prices

215 Day recognizes Philadelphia’s original area code that dates back to 1947 and is the impetus of a day of events celebrating the city’s vibrant culture. It includes a mix of live music, food trucks, local artists and activities, including games and giveaways. New for 2025 is the Gritty City Crawl, which heads to six different bars. Dressing up as Gritty is encouraged.

Body Worlds: Vital

If you’re fascinated by how the human body works, “Body Worlds: Vital” at the Franklin Institute is an absolute must-see. This exhibit takes you on a fascinating journey inside our bodies using real, preserved specimens. You’ll get an up-close look at how muscles and organs work together to keep us moving and thriving. It also shows how lifestyle choices — like diet, exercise and stress — affect everything from our hearts and lungs to our brains. This is the latest version of the exhibit that has been touring for more than thirty years.

Arts & Culture

Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real: Collecting Black Art and The Legacy of Lewis Tanner Moore

Where : Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa.

: Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown, Pa. When : Saturday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, July 27

: Saturday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, July 27 How much: General admission: $15; student and senior discounts available, children under 6 get in free

Social worker and art collector Lewis Tanner Moore, the great-nephew of painter Henry Ossawa Tanner, helped promote Black artists through collecting and amplifying their work. He was inspired to do so after wondering why there were no Black artists in his art textbooks in school. Over four decades, Moore amassed a collection of hundreds of artworks, including paintings, sculptures and prints. He helped the Michener Art Museum acquire over 60 works by artists of color, and this exhibit pays tribute to his efforts.

The Half-God of Rainfall

Where : The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.

: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, March 2

: Through Sunday, March 2 How much: $20 – $88; student and industry discounts available

Written by Inua Ellams and performed by the HotHouse Acting Company, the story follows Demi, a half-mortal, half-god with an incredible gift for basketball. When his talent angers the gods, he faces a clash of worlds that’s part sports saga, part divine showdown. A visually stunning production with mesmerizing language, music and movement is part of the larger-than-life tale. If you’re into mythology, storytelling with a modern twist or just love unique theater experiences, this one’s for you. Note: This Friday’s performance is already sold out.

Nöel Coward’s Hay Fever

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, March 9

: Through Sunday, March 9 How much: $77 and up

This classic British comedy takes you into the quirky world of the Bliss family, a group of eccentric artists who thrive on drama, especially when it’s of their own making. Set in the 1920s, the story unfolds as each member of the family invites an unsuspecting guest to their countryside home for the weekend. What starts as a peaceful getaway quickly turns into chaotic fun, filled with misunderstandings, outrageous behavior and a whole lot of awkward encounters. Think “Downton Abbey,” but with more comedy and less decorum.

Kids

Hearts and Crafts Kid’s Ball

Hosted by PopUpPlay, kids, too, can enjoy Valentine’s Day weekend at the inaugural Hearts and Crafts Kids Ball. Activities include a snowball dance party with a live DJ, a runway show where contestants can create their own designs with paper bags and duct tape, a “pretend” high tea and the creation of a giant paper love chain. Note: Parking is limited due to I-95 construction, so consider using public transportation or rideshare.

Music

Jeff Bradshaw

Growing up in North Philly, Bradshaw started in a church brass section before he discovered the trombone’s untapped potential. He’s worked with musicians like Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z and Earth, Wind & Fire, redefining its role in jazz, soul and funk music. After signing to Hidden Beach Recordings, he became one of the best-known trombonists in music. Expect his V-Day performance to reflect his deserved reputation for live shows — powerful, soulful and electric.

Valentine’s Day Concert

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St. When : Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. How much: $35 – $150

Treat your special someone to an evening with a program that includes romantic music from legends like Leonard Bernstein, Tchaikovsky, John Williams and even the Beatles. Violinist Juliette Kang takes center stage, while “The Gilded Age” actress Kelley Curran adds a dramatic touch, reading Shakespeare’s love notes with the orchestra. Naomi Woo conducts.

Andrea Carlson & The Love Police

Where : Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 N. High St. West Chester, Pa.

: Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, 226 N. High St. West Chester, Pa. When : Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. How much: $35

The multi-talented singer-songwriter and guitarist is known for her warm, sultry vocals and stellar songwriting, drawing inspiration from the golden era of jazz by channeling artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Édith Piaf. Her original compositions have earned her multiple songwriting awards, including recognition from the Great American Song Contest. Along with her band, the Love Police, she’s heading to the Philly ‘burbs this weekend with a rich, dynamic sound that includes jazz standards, bluesy ballads and original songs.

Pink Sweat$ Welcome Home Tour

The Philly-born R&B singer is known for his smooth vocals and stripped-down ballads that blend R&B, pop and soul. He got his start at Sigma Sound Studios, writing tracks for local artists and releasing EPs, ultimately signing to Atlantic Records. His debut album, “Pink Planet,” delivered the hit song, “Honesty,” followed by tracks like “At My Worst.” His minimalist, emotional style resonates with a global fanbase, but he’s onstage in Philly this weekend to celebrate Valentine’s Day and his birthday. VIP packages include a meet-and-greet, exclusive merch and early entry.

The Ruth Naomi Floyd Quartet: Music For Our Souls In Germantown and West Philly

Award-winning vocalist, composer and flutist, Floyd has dedicated over 25 years to blending jazz with themes of faith, history and justice.

Known for her soaring mezzo-soprano voice, these family-friendly concerts at venues in West Philly and Germantown are just the place to showcase Floyd’s distinctive sound.

Eric Bellinger: The Around The World Tour

Known for blending modern R&B with timeless soul influences, the Grammy-winning artist wrote for hitmakers like Usher, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber before he went solo. His set list will likely include hits “Goat 2.0,” “Drive By” and “Valet.” Bellinger earned the Grammy for his work on Chris Brown’s “F.A.M.E.” and has carved out his own lane with albums like “Cuffing Season” and “1-800-Hit-Eazy.” With his sultry vocals, honest, love-centered lyrics and charismatic live performances, you can count on a V-Day weekend show that prioritizes romance. VIP tickets include a meet and greet and new music preview.