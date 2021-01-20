No more sharing radios.

Police officers in the Darby borough of Delaware County have become the first to receive new radios in the countywide radio investment program. This initiative is a part of a larger project to upgrade communication infrastructure among first responders.

“Delaware County has recently made enormous strides in improving our communication systems for our police, fire, and EMS,” said Timothy Boyce, the county’s director of emergency services, in a press conference on Tuesday.

The current first responder radio infrastructure is roughly 20 years old and riddled with “dead zones,” where the radio signal can drop unexpectedly. Additionally, the system is constantly receiving interference from television channels. The new radios offer a number of technological advancements, including playback and alternate channels.

“And for the first time in Delaware County, every officer will be assigned his own radio. No more sharing radios, no more dead batteries. Every officer will have his own and be able to serve 24/7,” Boyce said.

Historically, municipalities would have to fund a project like this, but the county has made it a priority to overhaul the system with the help of first responders and local officials, according to Boyce.

“These radios are a huge asset to us,” said Joseph Gabe, the chief of the Darby Borough Police Department.

The $3.5 million project includes more than 2,500 radios, 1,200 of which will go to officers. Within two months, every police officer will have their own radio. The alternate channels will be completely functional in six months.