The work-from-home economy is the next threat Philadelphia faces

Pandemic life has changed all of us — and it has changed our city and its prospects for the future too.

The virus promises to upend daily life not only in small ways — the death of handshakes — but also in large ones — like the drastic expansion of “working from home.” Both within the city and throughout the rest of the nation, office workers have rather seamlessly transitioned into at-home offices. Remote work promises to save companies immense amounts of money on real estate costs, and innovative technologies have already begun to spring up that make the set up more efficient and less frustrating for employers and employees alike.

The amount of tax revenue lost could be staggering if those workers don’t return to the city. If businesses move out of office towers and into the cloud, they will stop paying city real estate taxes. Suburban workers who used to commute into the city will no longer be paying the city’s highest-in-the-nation wage tax. They will not be filling Chinatown restaurants at lunch or standing in line for Sweetgreen salads.

Again, we don’t know exactly what the full extent of tax revenue depletion will be, but it promises to be substantial.

The Mayor’s Office, City Council, and other civic, political, and business leaders must begin to think creatively about how to cope with the possibility of major, sustained revenue loss. One idea is to get businesses and property owners to donate resources — real estate, money or other assets — to the city on the way out. Think of it as a “going away” gift. A city that battles poverty has provided these businesses with a wealth of creative workers, a terrific location, and close access to leading universities for years. As corporate leaders voice support for diversity, inclusion, and racial justice, city leaders should pressure them to put their money where their mouth is, literally. You cannot frame your business as a co-warrior in the fight against racism and inequality if you flee a city struggling with persistent poverty and a large racial wealth gap without so much as a “thank you.”