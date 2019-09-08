The secret to an epic Eagles tailgate? These die-hard fans say it’s the people

Woodward himself is a Cowboys fan and some of his relatives root for Washington. But team allegiance doesn’t matter to this family, who welcomes fans from across the country.

“What makes this tailgate special is the camaraderie, the brotherly love, you know. People take care of one another,” said Wall Ace, who is related to Woodward and came from Washington, D.C. to spend time with his family.

Get on the Zubus

Craig Thomas has made the nearly two-hour drive from Spring Lake, Maryland to every Eagles home game for the past 20 years.

Thomas’ love for the Birds was serendipitous. He was born in upstate New York, and his first professional sports game was watching the Giants take on the Eagles at the old Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia when he was 10 years old. (He thinks Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael were on the team at the time.)

“I just enjoyed going to Veterans Stadium, taking it all in, and I just said, ‘Oh, I like the Eagles,’” he said.

Thomas’ team spirit now manifests itself in the “Zubus,” a white van bearing the name of the Philadelphia Eagles, decorated with green zebra stripes on the top and bottom sides. The name is inspired by Zubaz brand pants, a popular style in the 1990s. Thomas still wears a pair — but only in green.

“One of my bucket list items was to have a tailgate vehicle,” he said. In 2012, he made his purchase after years of research.

Thomas’ tailgating crew met on the former website BleedingGreen.com, before the invention of Facebook made it easier for Eagles fans to find each other.

Thomas said he doesn’t mind the long drive because the event is about more than throwing a good party.

“First of all, it’s all about the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said. “That’s our blood, that’s our team, and that’s why you come back. The second part is being around the Eagles fans, enjoying their friendship and talking about the game, talking about personal things.”

“There’s a lot of frat parties out here and this is certainly not that,” said John Maley, who’s been coming to Thomas’ tailgates for 12 years.

Maley said Thomas has created an environment where everyone — even fans of opposing teams — can drop in. Also, the potlucks are never a disappointment, he said, especially the fried Oreos and perogies.

“The food’s amazing. Sometimes they’ll cater it to where the opposing team is from. We’ve had snow crabs here during the Tampa Bay game,” he said. “And the drinks are always flowing.”

And word of the Zubus is spreading — Thomas estimates as many as 70 people come through on a Sunday when the game is early and the weather is nice.

“Every year, it just keeps growing and more people come,” said Diane Merlavage, from Northumberland, Pennsylvania, who has been coming to the tailgate for the last two decades.

‘Tailgating in heaven’

One Philadelphia family’s annual tailgating tradition, which goes back at least 30 years, carried a more somber tone Sunday.

Al Morris and his family mourned one of their leaders, John Walter “Jake” Fleming, who died in July at the age of 71.

“If you’ve been out here in the last 10 years, especially in this area, you’ve known this guy,” Morris said, pointing to a photo of his Uncle Jake propped on a stand and adorned with green and white ribbon that read “tailgating in heaven.”