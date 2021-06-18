A political action committee founded by former law enforcement officers, which heavily backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s opponent in the May Primary, has been fined for violating the city’s campaign finance guidelines.

Protect Our Police PAC, which poured money into Krasner challenger Carlos Vega’s campaign, missed filing deadlines on seven campaign finance reports. City ethics rules require PACs to disclose revenues, debts, and expenditures that influence the outcome of an election.

The PAC and its president, Nicholas Gerace, agreed to pay a $12,000 fine, according to an agreement made public by the city’s Ethics Board.

The settlement agreement indicates staff were in contact with the PAC about late filing and that a third party filed a formal complaint in April about the group’s expenditures. Ultimately, nearly all of the group’s financial disclosure reports were filed after the May 18 Primary had already concluded.