The great white shark ‘Miss May’ makes holiday week appearance close to N.J. coast

Move over Mary Lee, there’s a new great white shark around.

Her name is Miss May, and just in time for the busy Fourth of July holiday, she’s making an appearance off the Jersey Shore.

Tracked via GPS online by OCEARCH, a marine research organization, the 10-foot, 800-pound sub-adult female white shark pinged around 12 miles off Cape May early Tuesday evening before heading due east and then toward the northeast.

Miss May’s last ping was roughly 20 miles off Sea Isle City Wednesday morning.

In February, she was tagged in Fernandian Beach, Florida and has steadily cruised along the Eastern seaboard, with New Jersey being her northernmost location. She’s named after Mayport, FL the future home of OCEARCH’s facility.

Miss May is the latest great white shark sensation for the New Jersey audience since the 16-foot, 3,456-pound Mary Lee first pinged off New Jersey in 2015. Her signal was lost in 2017.