The Dell Music Center announced its 2021 lineup for the Essence of Entertainment concert series on Tuesday.

General manager Susan Slawson said the venue is excited to welcome family and friends as well as artists back.

“The Dell is thrilled to have renowned artists grace our stage and provide people from all over an opportunity to experience the power of music, community, and connection at Philadelphia’s premier outdoor amphitheater, where the stars take center stage,” Slawson said in a press release.