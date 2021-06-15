The Dell Music Center announces Essence of Entertainment concert series lineup
The Dell Music Center announced its 2021 lineup for the Essence of Entertainment concert series on Tuesday.
General manager Susan Slawson said the venue is excited to welcome family and friends as well as artists back.
“The Dell is thrilled to have renowned artists grace our stage and provide people from all over an opportunity to experience the power of music, community, and connection at Philadelphia’s premier outdoor amphitheater, where the stars take center stage,” Slawson said in a press release.
The concert series will kick off Sunday, August 1st with “A Night of Love” with performances by Regina Belle, Peabo Bryson, and Jeffrey Osborne.
On Thursday, August 5, Dru Hill and SWV will take the stage with Tank headlining despite his announcement that he’s gone completely deaf in his left ear and has partial hearing in his right.
Stokley, lead singer and drummer for R&B band Mint Condition and R&B and soul songstress Leela James are on the opening bill for Thursday, August 12 with Gregory Porter topping the bill as its headliner.
On Thursday, August 19, R&B songstresses Kelly Price and Carol Riddick will open the show while The Isley Brothers will be closing the show as headliners.
Party in the Park will close out the series on Sunday, September 5 with After 7, Stephanie Mills, and The Whispers.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at The Dell Music Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.
