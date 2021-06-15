Justin Bieber and Lil Baby to headline Made in America

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will headline the Made in American festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend.

Roc Nation, the company owned by rapper Jay-Z, has announced 15 acts that will perform on the Parkway, with more expected. Aside from Bieber, the roster is very strong with rap and hip hop artists, like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Lil Durk. Last week Lil Durk released an album with headliner Lil Baby, “The Voices of the Heroes,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart.