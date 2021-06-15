Justin Bieber and Lil Baby to headline Made in America
Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will headline the Made in American festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend.
Roc Nation, the company owned by rapper Jay-Z, has announced 15 acts that will perform on the Parkway, with more expected. Aside from Bieber, the roster is very strong with rap and hip hop artists, like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Lil Durk. Last week Lil Durk released an album with headliner Lil Baby, “The Voices of the Heroes,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
The other performers on the bill, so far, are Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee.
The annual Made in America did not happen last year due to the pandemic. This year will be it’s 10th anniversary and it has become a major summer event for the city. The two-day festival has attracted nearly 100,000 people to the steps of the Art Museum in the past, to see performers like Beyonce, Kanye West, Rihanna, Kings of Leon, Coldplay, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, and of course its creator, Jay-Z. Roc Nation estimates the event has had an $135 million economic impact on Philadelphia.
The concert also has its detractors: Every year the ticketed event closes off the Parkway with fencing, attracting complaints from neighbors.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!