My first budget process as an at-large Philadelphia city councilmember was complicated. Initially presented in early March, the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget had shown a significant surplus, which excited many residents.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had proposed new programs and increases in critical services, but no new taxes. It was an exciting time, and the budgeting process appeared as if it was going to be seamless.

Then, roughly a week later, the coronavirus pandemic hit Philadelphia. Our residents were quarantined in their homes and most businesses were forced to close their doors. The economy was, essentially, on pause.

Before we knew it, the City Council — which had been discussing pilot programs and expanding city services — was staring at a $749 million deficit.

As we were grappling with how to manage the deficit, George Floyd on Memorial Day was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, who was caught on video with his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd screamed. He called for his late mother. He repeated: “I can’t breathe.”

The anger in Minneapolis resonated across the country. And within days of the video going viral, every major American city saw large-scale protests, where activists demanded that their governments “defund the police.”