Thanks to increased traffic prediction, Garden State Parkway drivers won’t see a toll increase

Drivers who travel New Jersey’s two largest toll roads will not see any toll increases next year.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs the Garden State Parkway and Turnpike, made the announcement Tuesday as its commissioners approved a $1.8 billion budget.

Authority officials say toll increases won’t be needed due to increased traffic and revenue predicted for 2020. It marks the eighth year the authority has gone without increasing tolls.

The budget is based on projected toll revenue increases of 1.8% on the Turnpike and 1.4% on the Parkway next year.

Traffic is up on both toll roads – by 2.6% on the Parkway and 2% on the Turnpike – for the first nine months of this year, when compared to the same period last year.

With more than two months to go, toll revenue in 2019 is $1.21 billion — $7.1 million more than the current year’s budget projection, NJ.com reports.

For passenger cars and taxis, Parkway tolls vary from 50 and 75 cents at ramps and $1.50 at toll plazas.

Parkway drivers will see more repaving and bridge deck replacement work north of the Raritan River, according to the NJ.com report.

