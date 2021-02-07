Guests logged into the 29th annual African American Children’s Book Fair Saturday from across the country — and even as far away as Botswana and Albania — to get a closer, if virtual, look at some of the books on display. But more specifically, they wanted to see the authors and illustrators who created them.

The book fair is one of the largest and oldest events dedicated to Black children’s literature in the United States. This year, its nonprofit organizer chose to shift the event to the virtual platform Hopin.

“Rain, icy temperatures, sleet, and even hail has not deterred the African American Children’s Book Project from hosting this annual event held for over 29 years in Philadelphia during Black History Month,” said Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, literary consultant and creator of the event. “So, why would a pandemic?”

The Philly Hub for Liberatory Academics, a group of local public school educators seeking to provide resources and accessibility to students and community members, also helped guide users on the platform.

After a brief reception, those attending watched a series of panels — both live and prerecorded — touching on topics from social justice and love, to things like artistry and fantasy. In addition, there were prerecorded interviews with members of the Pinkney family, all of whom seem to have a knack for literature and illustration.

On the artistry panel, illustrators engaged in a compassionate discussion about the techniques with which they draw and how those relate to creating lively Black characters on paper.

Gordon C. James explained that he doesn’t use any browns when painting Black characters. Instead, he mixes and blends the vibrant undertones that make up someone’s skin color. This can be as simple as mixing reds and purples to finding ways to incorporate “seafoam green.”

“That is just technically what I’m thinking about when trying to get that full spectrum of color that is in our skin, no matter what, no matter how light or dark we are. It’s just always so many colors in the skin, and that is very fun for me to try to get,” James said.