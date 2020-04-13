Tens of thousands lose power at the Jersey Shore as potent storm lashes region

Tens of thousands of Jersey Shore residents are without power Monday afternoon amid a potent storm that is wrecking havoc throughout the region.

Officials are reporting downed trees and power lines throughout the area, as well as property damage inflicted by hurricane-force gusts in some locations and tidal flooding.

At 2:30 p.m., more than 31,000 residents were without power throughout southern Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties, while more than 8,000 were powerless in Monmouth County and nearly 3,500 in Ocean County.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department warned residents to remain inside due to downed power lines in portions of the county.

The maximum wind gust measured as of mid-Monday afternoon was 82 in Island Beach State Park, while numerous other gusts registered in the 40-70 mph range in the region, according to the Rutgers University NJ Weather Network.

In Monmouth County, a portion of Route 36 was closed in Sea Bright due to downed power lines. Minor tidal flooding was reported throughout the Jersey Shore.

A gas station canopy collapsed in Atlantic County’s Egg Harbor Township.

Gas station in Egg Harbor Twp…. pic.twitter.com/9OlBWhtvNK — HS Boys Basketball (@jsgillespie) April 13, 2020

Wind damage was also reported in Cape May County, where a portion of the Wildwood boardwalk was damaged, along with roof damage to a hotel in Cape May.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the region until 6 p.m. Monday.