Teen shoots self in leg inside West Philadelphia school
This story originally appeared in 6abc.
An 18-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the leg inside a West Philadelphia school.
It happened Friday afternoon at the Philadelphia Learning Academy – South in the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue.
The student was taken to the hospital by police officers where he is in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The gun has not been recovered. Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple police officers at the scene apparently in search of that weapon.
Police say students do have to go through a metal detector to get into school. It’s unclear how the student got the weapon inside.
Students are now outside and will be re-scanned.
