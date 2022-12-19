This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Standing in a nondescript corner of the Tioga Borough Council Room, Mayor David Wilcox read from a printout of the Pennsylvania police oath and swore in his small town’s new police officer. A few feet away, a clean-shaven man raised his right hand and took the pledge.

One day later, Wilcox stood on the back of a pickup truck in the parking lot outside the municipal building and told dozens of protesters he was deceived by the Borough Council, and that he knew nothing about the man he had inducted as Tioga’s only police officer the day before.

That man was Timothy Loehmann.

Loehmann shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice — a Black boy who was playing with a toy gun at a park — in Cleveland in 2014. The shooting prompted national outrage and several nights of protest in Cleveland and other cities, but a grand jury declined to indict Loehmann. He was later fired for failing to disclose that his prior employer had deemed him unfit for duty.

Eight years later and 300 miles east, that history would thrust remote Tioga borough and its 700 residents into an intense but fleeting national limelight. But the story of what led to the controversial decision, and what it revealed about this place and its leaders, hasn’t been told — until now.

A five-month investigation by Spotlight PA found Tioga’s hiring of Loehmann and the ensuing fallout was only the latest episode in long-simmering infighting — fueled by hearsay, half-truths, and accusations — among the borough’s elected officials. The event almost completely imploded the borough’s small government.

“This was just the proverbial straw that broke the camel,” Wilcox told residents in July.

Between July 8 and Aug. 1, four of the seven members of the Borough Council, including the president, resigned as a result of the hiring controversy. The solicitor and borough secretary also resigned, citing untenable hostility among borough officials.

“This situation has now further deteriorated with name calling, cursing and physical threats,” Jeff Loomis, who said he’s been the borough’s solicitor for 17 years, wrote in a scathing July 11 resignation letter. “Quite simply, as elected officials you should all be embarrassed by how your meetings and interactions with one another are being conducted.”

Spotlight PA’s review encompassed more than 200 pages of meeting minutes and other government documents obtained from sources and four Right-to-Know requests, two years of Facebook posts and local news reports, and two dozen interviews with local and state officials and people familiar with borough business.

The investigation reveals how quickly a small-town government can collapse under the weight of personal conflicts and vendettas, and raises the question of whether taxpayers are best served by Pennsylvania’s more than 2,500 cities, towns, townships, and boroughs that sorely lack critical oversight of their workings.

The Mayor and the Borough

Tioga residents speak fondly of their town’s slow pace of life. The borough, a half square mile incorporated in 1860, lies in a county that once prospered from coal, forestry, and agriculture. Now, the county’s main industries are schools and restaurants, and the median household income in the borough is $37,656, roughly half of the statewide median.

On the north side of town is Tyoga Container, which retains an older spelling of the Tioga River in its name and is one of the biggest employers in the county. In the evenings, regulars roll into the cozy Rosie’s diner or Lynns Pub for cheesesteaks. On Main Street, an annual light parade and Old Home Day celebrations break the pattern of sleepy small-town life.

David Wilcox, head coach for the local high school’s wrestling team, was appointed mayor of Tioga in April 2021, after former Mayor Mark Rice died unexpectedly. Wilcox, who lives in town with his young family, was welcomed as an energetic leader who stepped into the role with ideas like creating a farmers market and improving the pool.

For that year’s municipal election in November, he campaigned to hold the job for a full term alongside residents Alan Brooks and Brennan Wood — who were write-in candidates for the council — with the slogan, “Make Tioga Great Again!”

He won 97 of 107 votes cast for mayor.

But hearsay, bickering, and ballooning hostility quickly soured the relationship between Wilcox and the Borough Council. Much of the divisiveness played out on Facebook, where officials and residents argued and accused each other of manipulations, often misunderstanding one another.

In March, Wilcox posted a photo on his personal Facebook page in which he and Wood (who lost his bid for the council) wore T-shirts that said “not my president” with a cartoon image of a frog with a mustache, a reference to then-Council President Steve Hazlett.

That same month, the council questioned the mayor’s eligibility to hold office because they said the affidavit of residency he submitted wasn’t notarized, according to meeting minutes.

Wilcox’s attorney, David Smith, responded with a letter to the borough solicitor saying the challenge was “based on the thinnest technicality and is obviously contrived to retaliate against him” because Wilcox had arranged for an outside audit of borough financial records.

In 2021, Wilcox had pushed for the audit after a special committee found discrepancies between the timesheets and paychecks of a former borough secretary.

“We have a Forensic Accountant who is willing to meet, view documents, draw up an action plan and price for his services. He is willing to do this for FREE,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

But in June 2022, the firm, Larson, Kellett & Associates, invoiced the borough $14,454.62 for its work on the audit, according to documents obtained by Spotlight PA.

Borough Council members wrote to Spotlight PA in an email that there has been no formal agreement to pay the firm, and said the auditors have not provided any findings to the borough.

Wilcox said a summary of the findings has been sent to the county district attorney, and that he cannot comment on the open investigation. In a post recapping the council meeting in March, he insisted Jeff Loomis, borough solicitor at the time, said “on multiple occasions” the district attorney should take over the audit, an account Loomis refutes.

Reached by Spotlight PA, the Tioga County Office of the District Attorney would not confirm or deny an investigation.

Also in June of this year, Joan Stone, borough secretary at the time, filed a formal grievance against Wilcox that alleged “ongoing bullying and harassment.”

“I constantly am concerned about when he will come in and what he will demand or accuse me of next, when I am doing absolutely nothing wrong and just fulfilling the roles of the job that I was hired for,” Stone wrote.

“This grievance letter was nothing more than a ‘shiny object’ to take the attention away from the corruption that was going on behind closed doors,” Wilcox told Spotlight PA in an email. He called Stone’s characterization of their interactions “absolutely absurd.”

The Hire

Robert Wheeler had lived in Tioga for more than a decade when he was appointed to the Borough Council in January to fill a seat that his wife, LuAnn, had vacated for health reasons.

Wheeler had worked for the borough as the code enforcement and zoning officer since 2019, but said the learning curve when he became a council member was steep.

“I had no clue where we were,” he said. “We had a bunch of new people on. Nobody really knew the true information on what we needed and how to get it.”

As the head of the council’s personnel and police committees, one of Wheeler’s first tasks was to update contracts for the police department. He was alarmed to find the borough’s only police officer, Michael Northup, did not complete a psychological evaluation and had been in the role since November 2021.

Pennsylvania’s Act 120 requires psychological evaluations of police officers as a condition of employment, but Northup protested, saying the borough failed to inform him of the prerequisite before he was hired. He sent the council a resignation letter Jan. 30.

“I took this position on good faith, and you have shown me the error of my ways,” Northup wrote in his resignation. “There is a reason you are not able to keep police officers, and you are that reason.”

Wheeler told Spotlight PA that the incident made him determined to hire the next police officer the right way.

A few months of searching went by before the borough had three candidates for its sole full-time officer position. One candidate from Philadelphia dropped out due to a family emergency, Wheeler said. Another worked for the borough previously and was let go in 2014.

The third candidate was Timothy Loehmann.

In the job application Loehmann submitted to Tioga borough, he described a “police involved shooting” in 2014, “where the suspect killed was later determined to be a juvenile armed with a replica handgun at an open recreation center.”

He wrote that investigators determined the shooting was “a reasonable and justifiable use of deadly force.”

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County, where the shooting happened, declined to indict Loehmann. Years later, the U.S. Department of Justice closed its investigation in December 2020, citing “insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges.”

Loehmann wrote in his application that he received an Act 120 certification in October 2020 after completing a basic training course required for Pennsylvania municipal police officers, a crucial step that allowed him to be considered for employment.

Loehmann went to Tioga for an interview in May 2022. The Borough Council’s police committee — Wheeler, Hazlett, Council Member Alan Brooks — and Wilcox, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the police department, met with him.

“I very well liked this man,” Wheeler wrote in his interview notes. “He seemed like he had a good head on him.”

The council unanimously approved Loehmann’s probationary hiring during its June 6 meeting. Loehmann then completed a physical exam and a psychological exam, passed a standard but comprehensive criminal background check, had his fingerprints taken, and submitted a form for the borough to request an Act 57 database check from the Pennsylvania State Police’s Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission, or MPOETC.

Act 57 is a 2020 law that requires the state to maintain employment records of law enforcement officers and note when they have been disciplined or fired for certain actions. By law, the database is supposed to be used as part of the hiring process, but Loehmann’s appointment would later expose its limitations.

In at least six Borough Council meetings in 2022, Tioga residents pressed the council about public safety. For a borough “in desperate need” of a police officer, as Wilcox wrote on Facebook, things seemed to be coming together as Loehmann’s application moved forward.

On the morning of July 5, Judy Krepich, an administrative assistant for MPOETC, wrote in an email to Tioga borough’s then-Secretary Joan Stone that “the officer can be sworn in before completing all requirements, he just can’t work as an officer outside the office.”

That evening, Loehmann took his oath.