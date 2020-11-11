Tally may bring challenges under Pennsylvania recount rules

Pennsylvania counties ground through ballot counting Tuesday, a week after voting concluded in a high-turnout battleground election that tested a new vote-by-mail law, as President Donald Trump sought to reverse a winning margin for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Preliminary counts due at the close of business Tuesday from counties to the state elections bureau were watched for how they might affect the presidential race numbers. Recount requests in precincts may follow.

Thousands of ballots, however, did not make it into those counts.

Some counties were still slogging through record numbers of time-consuming provisional ballots Tuesday — many of them cast by voters who ordered a mail-in ballot but never received it, preferred to vote in person on Election Day or were worried that it would not be counted even after they’d mailed it.

Other counties had yet to count military and overseas ballots, which were still arriving up until Tuesday’s deadline, as well as ballots that arrived by mail after Nov. 3 — Election Day — but before the court-ordered deadline of 5 p.m. last Friday.

York, Bucks and Chester counties were unable to finish sorting out a combined figure of more than 16,000 provisional, county officials said.

The state Department of State, which oversees elections, said Tuesday evening that counties had received and counted 27,650 of the 37,239 military and overseas citizens absentee ballots that were ordered.

About 10,000 mail-in ballots were received by counties in the three days after polls closed — ballots that are the subject of a U.S. Supreme Court challenge by Republicans — while counties issued about 94,000 provisional ballots to voters, although the department didn’t say how many have been counted.

Erie County election workers laboring long hours have fielded floods of calls from voters about unfounded allegations of backdating ballots at a local post office and false claims that their ballots had been invalidated because they were told to use Sharpie markers to complete them.

“It has made for a highly stressful situation,” said Doug Smith, Erie County’s chief clerk and clerk of elections.

All told, counties in Pennsylvania have tallied more than 6.77 million ballots, or about 74% turnout.

The Associated Press called the presidential contest for Biden on Saturday after determining the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

Biden held an approximately 48,000-vote margin Tuesday night, too wide a gap to qualify for a mandatory statewide recount.

But Trump has refused to concede or begin a transition process, and his campaign sued in federal court over Pennsylvania’s presidential election, arguing that registered Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republicans.