Survey finds Pa. business owners adapting to COVID-19 pandemic changes despite economic concern

Businesses are starting to recover from pandemic-related layoffs and economic activity, according to a new survey from PNC. One hundred fifty small and mid-size Pennsylvania business owners and executives responded to the survey.

Results showed that 58% of businesses that had temporary layoffs or furloughs have begun re-hiring. Eighty-seven percent of businesses noted that workforce reduction measures taken in the spring were intentionally temporary. One-quarter of businesses in the commonwealth have cut workers since the start of the pandemic and nearly one-third reduced the number of hours employees worked.

The rate of unemployment in Pennsylvania for the month of August was 10.3%, an improvement from April’s rate of 16.1% .