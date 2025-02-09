A presidential first: Trump at the Super Bowl, latest chapter in a complicated legacy with football

As a student, Donald Trump played high school football. As a business baron, he owned a team in an upstart rival to the NFL and then sued the established league. As president, he denigrated pros who took a knee during the national anthem as part of a social justice movement.

On Sunday, he adds to that complicated history with the sport when he becomes the first president in office to attend a Super Bowl.

Trump’s appearance at the Superdome in New Orleans to watch the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles follows the NFL’s decision to remove the “End Racism” slogans that have been stenciled on the end zones since 2021.

Trump recently ordered the cancelation of programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion across the federal government and some critics see the league’s decision as a response to the Republican president’s action. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league’s diversity policies are not in conflict with the Trump administration’s efforts to end the federal government’s DEI programs.

Trump, who attended the Super Bowl in 1992, has avoided choosing sides in Sunday’s matchup despite public comments and social media posts that suggest an affinity for Kansas City.

Last week, when asked which team would win, Trump said, “I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner.” That appeared to be a reference to the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Trump also posted congratulations to the Chiefs in January after they won the AFC Championship.

The president played football as a student at the New York Military Academy. As a New York businessman in the early 1980s, he owned the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League. Trump had sued to force a merger of the USFL and the NFL. The USFL eventually folded.

Friction existed between Trump and the NFL during his first term as president.