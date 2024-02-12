The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here’s a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:

Best Super Bowl ever?

This Super Bowl will likely go down as one of the most memorable, given Taylor Swift’s involvement and the fact that it was in Las Vegas for the first time. Throw in Kansas City winning back-to-back titles — a rare accomplishment — and Patrick Mahomes’ late brilliance, and it was a classic.

But it wasn’t the most well-played game, with both teams losing big turnovers and neither offense really doing much until the end, when fatigue might have been a factor.

Best team ever?

It’s in play now for the Chiefs, who have reached four Super Bowls in five years and won three of them. Now they’ll go for something nobody — not Joe Montana’s 49ers or Tom Brady’s Patriots — has done. Kansas City can win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

That might seem unlikely, but so did this championship for most of the season. The Chiefs went the whole second half of the AFC championship game and the whole first half of the Super Bowl without a touchdown. If they could manage to win it all anyway, what does it take to beat them?

“Battling through the adversity that we went through this year, and the guys staying with the process, keeping believing,” Mahomes said. “You never know how it’s going to happen, and to be able to go play three great teams to get to this game and play another great team, and win all those games, it was a true road in the playoffs, and we were able to come through and be Super Bowl champs.”

Best QB ever?

Mahomes has a while to go before he can match Tom Brady’s longevity and career accomplishments, but he may have an even better resume than the New England quarterback did at the same age. Mahomes has three Super Bowl titles at age 28, and was the MVP in each of those wins. When he was 28, Brady had won three Super Bowls and been MVP for two.

But at that age, Brady hadn’t won any regular-season MVPs, and Mahomes already has two.

Best celebrity fan ever?

Taylor Swift’s fiercest loyalists might claim that she was the good luck charm that brought Kansas City another championship. Even if you’re not buying that, there’s no denying that her relationship with Travis Kelce added some buzz to what was a fairly drab regular season for the Chiefs.

Then they went on their postseason run, culminating in an almost perfect storm of sports and pop culture intersecting at the Super Bowl. Maybe Kelce and Swift will be back at the Super Bowl next year too, but the NFL and Chiefs fans shouldn’t take for granted the sequence of events that unfolded over the past few months.