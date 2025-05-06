From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Less than a year after Suburban Community Hospital in East Norriton became a smaller 60-bed micro hospital last summer, the facility will again transition to serve a new purpose, this time as a specialty behavioral health care campus.

Prime Healthcare, the hospital’s California-based owner, told staff Friday that it will operate 15 geriatric psychiatry beds to specifically serve older and aging patients with mental health needs in the Montgomery County area.

The hospital’s emergency department, as it currently functions, will close, and other general acute care services will end at an unspecified date.

The facility will be renamed the Suburban Behavioral Health Campus of Roxborough Memorial Hospital, which Prime also owns along with Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol.

In a statement, Prime said the transition “is a direct response to the increased and unmet need for mental and behavioral health services in Southeast Pennsylvania and across our nation.”

“By expanding access to vital mental health services, investing in exceptional care, and supporting our teams, we are proud to carry forward our legacy of excellence and community service,” Dr. Sonia Mehta, CEO and chief medical officer of Prime Healthcare Region II, said in a statement.

However, hospital staff said the change is less of an expansion and more of a “re-opening” of mental health services that Prime shuttered in 2023 when it closed Suburban’s behavioral health unit serving people 55 and older.