Study: Ad circulars make up most of the litter found in Philly neighborhoods

A new research project found that ad circulars, paper menus, and other fliers are to blame for most of the trash in five Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Lead researcher Nic Esposito, the city’s former litter czar, utilized geospatial data science to investigate the impact of circulars and advertising litter on Philadelphia’s residential neighborhoods between Oct. 26 and Dec. 31, 2020.

Esposito, who now works for app company Litterati, found that circulars made up 60% of the 1,019 pieces of litter documented in the five neighborhoods surveyed — East Kensington, West Kensington, South Kensington/Northern Liberties, Port Richmond, and West Philadelphia.

Eight percent of the 607 circulars found littered in these neighborhoods remained on the street for more than three days. Menus made up the next largest category of litter — comprising 24% of the total litter. Pizza sellers were the most aggressive of the culinary ad-bombers, with more than half of the documented menus teasing the Philly favorite, according to Esposito’s research.

The East Kensington waste management professional compiled the data using his company app — an artificial intelligence-powered platform that aims to help communities plot, identify, and understand the source of litter.

“The data speaks for itself,” Esposito said. “Obviously this was an issue that people were talking about before, but the fact that we were able to put a data set to it that really showed the severity of the problem will hopefully spur the city to action.”