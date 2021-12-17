Stimulant use on the rise in Pennsylvania, new report finds

The prevalence of polysubstance use, or what Klatzker called the “fourth wave” of the opioid epidemic, comes with an increase in overdose deaths, as well as new challenges in treatment.

Though opioid use disorder on its own can be treated with evidence-based medical interventions such as Suboxone or methadone, there is no pharmacological treatment option for methamphetamine addiction.

Dr. Patricia McKernan, chief of staff at Gaudenzia, said that to treat those addicted to stimulants, the facilities have started using the Matrix Model, a cognitive behavioral therapy tailored toward methamphetamine use, along with holistic mindfulness and wellness initiatives.

Klatzker speculated that the increase in stimulant use could be a function of economics and availability during the pandemic, since meth transport isn’t as reliant on international supply chains that may have been disrupted as fentanyl and heroin are.

“Methamphetamines can be made cheaply and can be made locally, literally in your apartment or your house, so that may have something to do with it,” he said.

To improve these numbers, Klatzker said governments need to treat the addiction epidemic as the public health crisis that it is.

“For far too long, these services have been undervalued, underfunded, and under-resourced, particularly for Medicaid recipients,” he said, noting that population makes up the majority of Gaudenzia’s clients.

Due to financial constraints including low Medicaid rates, Gaudenzia has closed 12 facilities during the pandemic. It continues to struggle with staffing its facilities, despite offering incentives such as signing bonuses and raises.

The report is the first of its kind from Gaudenzia, made possible after a system-level overhaul to electronic medical records. The nonprofit treatment provider plans to release it annually.