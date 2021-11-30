State report shows strong natural gas production growth in 2021

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

After a bruising year in 2020, natural gas production and prices in Pennsylvania are on the rise this year.

The state’s Independent Fiscal Office’s latest Natural Gas Production report shows Pennsylvania drillers are producing more natural gas while slowing the rate at which they drill new wells.

Using data from the Department of Environmental Protection, the IFO’s report shows the production rate grew by 6.8 percent from July to September, compared to the same period last year. The growth rate for new wells was flat.

An uptick in production in Washington, Bradford, Lycoming and Wyoming counties made up more than 100 percent of the statewide increase.

Through August of this year, the commonwealth had the strongest year-over-year growth of any top-five gas-producing state at 7.7 percent. Pennsylvania made up 18.7 percent of nationwide production through August. If that holds, it would be the state’s highest share on record.