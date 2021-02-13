State parks opening more campsites to pets, after surge of people visited in 2020

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

As the COVID-19 pandemic limited indoor gatherings and large outdoor events last year, people flocked to state parks for fun —and safe — things to do.

Next year, those parks will be open to even more visitors — of the four-legged variety.

Nearly 47 million people visited state parks in 2020, up more than 26 percent from the year before. Reservations for campsites and day use areas jumped by more than 40%.

But some newcomers were disappointed when they learned they couldn’t always bring their pets camping, said Terry Brady, press secretary for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Most parks that offer camping have limited sites for furry friends. But in 2022, dogs, cats, turtles, birds and other domestic pets will be welcome at 130 new sites and cabins across six parks. Reservations for state parks open 11 months in advance.