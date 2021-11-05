Chanel co-owns and operates Credit Exterminators/Earn Company with her sister, Cassandra April Olivera, and Alakazam Apps with her father, Nakia Rattray.

“Dana Chanel built a following online by presenting herself as a Black woman-owned small business success story,” Shapiro said in a press release Thursday. “She advertised the products of her companies as a way for other Black small business owners to achieve what she did. Then, she ripped off the same community she claimed to care about.”

In one example, the suit says a consumer who runs a nonprofit organization learned about Alakazam Apps through Chanel’s Instagram page. She paid the company $2,000 believing she would work directly with the developers to create her custom app. The suit says she never received an app from Alakazam.

“She contacted the company over ten times via phone and four times via e-mail, yet she never received a response or a refund of any money she paid,” the suit claims.