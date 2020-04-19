Some Pa. wine and spirits stores to offer curbside pickup Monday

Residents in the Keystone State will have one more way to buy wine and liquor starting Monday.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced customers will be able to call in an order and pick them up at the curb. That’s in addition to the limited online ordering system at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits website.

Of the 600 state-run liquor stores, only 175 will offer curbside pickup. Caps on in-person pickups are the same as those imposed on online orders — only six bottles per order.

People will be able to place their orders between 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or until the store has reached the number of orders it can fulfill that day.