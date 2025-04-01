U.S. Rep. Scanlon, Delco seniors rally outside of Social Security building

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s massive cuts to the federal government have veered into the “third rail” — also known as the Social Security Administration.

The sweeping changes with Social Security include slashing 7,000 jobs, office closures and identity checks. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency also plans to rewrite the agency’s legacy code that supports its computer systems.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon gathered advocates and local seniors across the street from a Social Security office in the city of Chester to tell the Trump administration “hands off.”

“Social security is a sacred contract,” Scanlon said. “For almost a century, Americans have honored it. You worked hard, you contributed and you contributed your share in good faith — but now, unelected bureaucrats and billionaires are telling you that contract doesn’t count anymore.”