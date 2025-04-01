U.S. Rep. Scanlon, Delco seniors rally outside of Social Security building
Some local seniors are worried about what the Trump administration’s cuts to the Social Security Administration could mean for them.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s massive cuts to the federal government have veered into the “third rail” — also known as the Social Security Administration.
The sweeping changes with Social Security include slashing 7,000 jobs, office closures and identity checks. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency also plans to rewrite the agency’s legacy code that supports its computer systems.
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon gathered advocates and local seniors across the street from a Social Security office in the city of Chester to tell the Trump administration “hands off.”
“Social security is a sacred contract,” Scanlon said. “For almost a century, Americans have honored it. You worked hard, you contributed and you contributed your share in good faith — but now, unelected bureaucrats and billionaires are telling you that contract doesn’t count anymore.”
Scanlon warned the DOGE-imposed shake-ups would mean longer wait times and delays in benefits. She balked at Musk’s justification for the cuts and his focus on debunked fraud claims. Musk has denounced Social Security as a “Ponzi scheme.” Scanlon said Musk and his DOGE staffers don’t know what they’re doing.
The Social Security Administration website crashed several times this month.
“If Elon Musk wants to blow up one of his rockets or companies, it’s his money and he doesn’t care. But when he tries to blow up Social Security, it’s our money and we do care,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon said she and her Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill will fight the cuts. She urged press conference attendees to call their elected officials to rally support.
Some Delaware County seniors are worried about what the Trump administration’s cuts to Social Security could mean for their checks.
“That’s my only income, because I’ve been having Social Security for quite a while,” Donald Purnell, 83, said. “I can’t work.”
He traveled across the street from his apartment complex to learn more from his Congresswoman. Social Security has historically been considered an untouchable policy in the nation’s capital, particularly because of its overwhelming support among voters across the political spectrum.
Purnell said he feels Trump should be impeached over the issue.
Peggy Wilson, 72, worked for the Social Security Administration for 42 years. The Drexel Hill resident said DOGE’s attempt to restructure the agency’s computer systems could “crash” it. She said morale among employees is “terrible.”
“It’s really, really important that we show up,” Wilson said. “The only thing I think that makes them stop and think about what they’re doing is when the people come out and say, ‘don’t do that.’ So that’s why I’m here.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.