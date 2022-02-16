Slowed by hamstring, Harden to make Sixers debut Feb 25

In 12 seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn, the 32-year-old Harden has made 10 All-Star teams, won the 2018 MVP and earned three scoring titles. He wants a title, and thinks it can happen in Philly.

“I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit,” he said. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Harden missed his final four games with the Nets due to a hamstring injury and the first two since joining the 76ers. He practiced on Monday and Tuesday at the team’s training center in Camden, New Jersey, and will sit out Tuesday night’s home game against Boston and Thursday’s matchup at Milwaukee.

Harden is set to make his 76ers debut on Feb. 25 at Minnesota.

“After the (All-Star) break, we’ll get things going,” he said.

Harden is excited to pair with MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, who is leading the NBA in scoring at 29.5 points per game.

“I think we complete each other,” said Harden, who is leading the league in assists at 10.2. “The whole world knows how great Joel has been playing. His presence alone is unbelievable. I feel like I’m the same way as far as making my teammates better, and we have a great core of guys.”

The Sixers got Harden from Brooklyn hours before the trade deadline last Thursday along with Paul Millsap for Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round draft picks.

The Sixers were 34-22 on Tuesday afternoon, 2 1/2 games behind Eastern Conference leader Miami.

Philadelphia’s front office is elated to have a superstar to play alongside Embiid.

“Having an MVP and a guy on pace to be MVP if he can keep it up is really exciting,” 76ers general manager Daryl Morey said. “You’re looking at pretty long odds if you don’t have two great players at that level.”

Said coach Doc Rivers: “Being the winner is hard and that’s what we want to become and that’s why we made trades like this.”