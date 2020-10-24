SliCE offering free pizzas at six Philly polling locations on Election Day

For Philly folks who plan on voting in person on Election Day this year, free pizza may be in the cards.

That’s because Philly restaurant owners Marlo and Jason Dilks are offering slices at six polling places in the city from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through their SliCE Fishtown and Italian Market locations.

The couple will also provide pizza specials on Nov. 3 at both locations.

The six polling spots will be chosen through online community input. They will be within 1 to 1.5 miles of the Fishtown and Italian Market restaurants.

In addition to the free portions, SliCE will offer pizza and drink specials for people on the way to or heading home from the polls, including a $10 small pie with one topping and a drink, or a $15 large pie with two toppings and a 2-liter bottle of soda or two bottles of water.

The Dilks said they’ve been teaching their family about the importance of civic engagement and exercising their right to vote.

“This isn’t about who you are voting for or your individual politics,” Marlo Dilks said. “We should all exercise our choice and right to vote, and it’s especially challenging and brave to do so in person during the COVID-19 crisis.”