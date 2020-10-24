SliCE offering free pizzas at six Philly polling locations on Election Day
For Philly folks who plan on voting in person on Election Day this year, free pizza may be in the cards.
That’s because Philly restaurant owners Marlo and Jason Dilks are offering slices at six polling places in the city from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through their SliCE Fishtown and Italian Market locations.
The couple will also provide pizza specials on Nov. 3 at both locations.
The six polling spots will be chosen through online community input. They will be within 1 to 1.5 miles of the Fishtown and Italian Market restaurants.
In addition to the free portions, SliCE will offer pizza and drink specials for people on the way to or heading home from the polls, including a $10 small pie with one topping and a drink, or a $15 large pie with two toppings and a 2-liter bottle of soda or two bottles of water.
The Dilks said they’ve been teaching their family about the importance of civic engagement and exercising their right to vote.
“This isn’t about who you are voting for or your individual politics,” Marlo Dilks said. “We should all exercise our choice and right to vote, and it’s especially challenging and brave to do so in person during the COVID-19 crisis.”
She said it’s a small gesture to say thanks to people leaving the safety of work or their homes to contribute to the electoral process.
“This is our way of doing something for our communities in both Fishtown and North Philadelphia, and in South Philadelphia,” Marlo Dilks said.
The pizza slices will be given away by drivers wearing masks and shields to people outside the polling locations. People will be asked to socially distance, and the slices are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SliCE wants to prioritize polling spots that will have longer lines and more community need. If you’d like to suggest a location, follow @SliCEPA on Twitter and send a direct message, tag SliCE in a post, or reply to a call for suggestions on the SliCE PA Facebook page.
The Dilks are also in touch with nonpartisan local organizations for suggestions.
“We want everyone to participate in the process, and if this can make the process even a hair easier on hardworking parents like us, we want to take part and give back,” Marlo Dilks said.
SliCE Fishtown is located at 431 E. Girard Ave. The Italian Market location is at 1180 S. 10th St.
