Should Philly sell a neighborhood school to the charter company running it?

Belmont Charter School in West Philadelphia is at the center of a debate over public assets and whether they should ever pass into private hands.

Or maybe it’s just an old school with a leaky roof and a web of red tape.

Those competing views will be on display this week when the Philadelphia school board takes an unprecedented vote. The board will decide whether it should sell Belmont Elementary School to the charter organization that has run it since 2002.

If the board votes yes, Belmont would become the first Philadelphia neighborhood or catchment school owned by a private organization. By next year, some Philadelphia kids could be assigned to attend a school that the public no longer owns. The arrangement would further cement the school district’s relationship with the handful of charter operators that run some of its neighborhood schools.

Critics worry a sale like this could leave the district stranded if the charter school ever folds. Some also oppose, on philosophical grounds, the idea of a charter network owning a building that city children are assigned to attend.

Officials from the Belmont Charter Network say they’re simply trying to make necessary fixes — the kind their cash-strapped landlord can’t make. Belmont administrators claim they’ve put protections in place to make sure the building remains a public school if the charter management company ever leaves.

“Our driving force, our intention, everything behind this is about keeping this a school building for the Belmont community,” said Jennifer Faustman, CEO of the Belmont Charter Network, which operates four schools in West Philadelphia.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Belmont Charter Network broke new ground in Philadelphia’s fast-changing public school landscape.

In 2002, the charter organization took over Belmont Elementary School, a neighborhood school built in the 1920’s and located just northwest of Mantua. This takeover was the first of its kind, but has since been replicated across the city.

These neighborhood charter schools function much the same way as all catchment schools in Philadelphia, except they’re run by private management companies.

To date, all charter management companies running catchment schools rent their facilities from the School District of Philadelphia. Belmont pays the district $247,000 a year, Faustman said.