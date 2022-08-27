Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River Shopping Center.

Toms River Township Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was later pronounced dead.