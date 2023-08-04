3-day celebration of life planned to honor late N.J. Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New Jersey officials announced Thursday that a three-day ceremony will be held to honor Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who passed away on Tuesday.

The celebration of life is meant to pay tribute to Oliver’s legacy of public service.

On August 10, the celebration will begin with members of the public paying their respects to Oliver in the New Jersey State House Rotunda, where she will lie in state.

Officials have yet to release details for this event.

On August 11, Oliver will be escorted to the Essex County Historic Courthouse.

Members of the public will be invited to pay their respects at this location, where Oliver will lie in state.

Finally, on August 12, officials say Oliver will be accompanied to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart for a memorial service.

It will be open to the public. More details are expected to be released in the coming days.