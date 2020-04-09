Severe thunderstorms are possible at the Jersey Shore on Thursday, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the area within the “slight risk” category for severe weather, “meaning short-lived and/or not widespread, with isolated intense storms possible.”

NOAA defines a severe thunderstorm as producing at least one of the following: hail at one-inch in diameter, a wind gust of 58 miles per hour or greater, or a tornado. The current Storm Prediction Center forecast calls for a 5% chance of hail, 15% chance of damaging winds, and a 2% chance of a tornado.

After a line of showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning, the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will increase during the early afternoon hours ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service.

After the front passes, forecasters say wind gusts will develop in excess of 45 to 50 mph, before slowly diminishing overnight.