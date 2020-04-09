Severe thunderstorms blow through Jersey Shore; 70 mph wind gust in Barnegat Light

Some utility customers at the Jersey Shore were without power Thursday as severe thunderstorms moved through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines.

About 1,000 utility customers were without power in both Ocean and Monmouth counties as of 3 p.m., while Atlantic County had less than 10.

The storms containing heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds reached the state around noon and blew through the Shore area between 2 and 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Near hurricane-force wind gusts were reported to the National Weather Service along portions of the Jersey Shore, including a 71 mph wind gust in Barnegat Light in Ocean County. Other reported wind gusts include:

Toms River: 64.4 mph

Lanoka Harbor: 62 mph

Harvey Cedars: 61 mph

Downed power lines, poles and trees were reported throughout the area, including in Point Pleasant and Neptune. Pea-sized hail was also reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.