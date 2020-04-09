Down the Shore

Severe thunderstorms blow through Jersey Shore; 70 mph wind gust in Barnegat Light

A large tree fell on a home in Neptune Township on April 9. No one was injured. (Courtesy of Neptune Township OEM)

A large tree fell on a home in Neptune Township on April 9. No one was injured. (Courtesy of Neptune Township OEM)

Some utility customers at the Jersey Shore were without power Thursday as severe thunderstorms moved through the state, knocking down trees and utility lines.

About 1,000 utility customers were without power in both Ocean and Monmouth counties as of 3 p.m., while Atlantic County had less than 10.

The storms containing heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds reached the state around noon and blew through the Shore area between 2 and 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Near hurricane-force wind gusts were reported to the National Weather Service along portions of the Jersey Shore, including a 71 mph wind gust in Barnegat Light in Ocean County. Other reported wind gusts include:

  • Toms River: 64.4 mph
  • Lanoka Harbor: 62 mph
  • Harvey Cedars: 61 mph

Downed power lines, poles and trees were reported throughout the area, including in Point Pleasant and Neptune. Pea-sized hail was also reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate