Protestors make noise outside Sesame Place following racial bias claims

In an apology issued by Sesame Place on July 19, the theme park said it would take actions to “do better,” including training employees to “deliver an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience.”

Johnson said his group was there to make sure Sesame abides by those promises, and they also are calling for the termination of the employee who was dressed as the “Rosita” character in the viral video.

“It’s obvious [Sesame Place] needs to start learning or relearning how to treat young, Black children that come to this amusement park,” Johnson said.

On Saturday, July 23, two New Jersey men were arrested for protesting outside the park. They were charged with summary offenses for obstruction of highways and disorderly conduct and released, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Johnson and the protestors were met with a heavy police presence at the park entrance one week later. He and the six others were outnumbered by 10 police officers who stood across the street, five police cars, and two ATVs.

“We saw how the people were treated last weekend by the police here,” Johnson said. “We thought it was uncalled for, over-exaggerated.”

Some families entering the theme park on Saturday were unaware of the viral videos, while others were aware and did not care to comment.

But many passersby raised their fists in solidarity while passing the protestors, or offered claps or nods.

Uthi, from Staten Island, said she was begrudgingly spending the day at Sesame Place, out of a “social obligation,” to her friend.

“If not, I would not come here again. And that’s the only reason why I’m here. And it’s hard coming here today,” said Uthi, who wished to have her last name withheld from the story.

She said she was glad to see the protestors.

“I was shocked that somebody could be so evil towards kids,” said Uthi. “I’m glad they’re being sued. I hope they take necessary action against their employees and do some training so kids don’t have to experience this.”