Sesame Place is being sued for discrimination for another allegation involving costumed employees not interacting with Black attendees.

The lawsuit alleges Quinton Burns and his five-year-old daughter, Kennedi, traveled from Baltimore, Maryland to Sesame Place to celebrate Father’s Day. Burns and his daughter say they were ignored by costumed characters during “Meet and Greet” events along with other Black guests. However, the characters allegedly interacted with white guests.

Maryland-based attorney Billy Murphy says the multiple allegations against the theme park suggests a deeper issue.

“When you get one example, it’s impossible to tell whether that reflects the culture of the corporation,” Murphy said. “But the examples keep mounting, and now it looks like it may be part of the culture of the corporation. That takes away whether or not these were mischaracterized as racial events because if there are enough of them, that’s no longer a defense.”