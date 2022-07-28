Law firm files class action lawsuit against Sesame Place following claims of racial bias

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A Baltimore-based law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sesame Place after another family said they were treated unfairly due to the color of their skin.

The Wednesday afternoon announcement from attorneys with Murphy, Falcon & Murphy comes following outrage over a viral video that appears to show the costumed character, Rosita, snubbing two young Black girls during a parade at the park.

The nine-second video, posted to Instagram on July 16 by Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, showed Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during a parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.