Sesame Place announces diversity, inclusion training after viral video sparks backlash

Sesame Place plans to take initiatives to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace following multiple racial discrimination allegations and a lawsuit.

According to a release sent to WHYY News, Sesame Place intends to conduct a racial equity assessment to review policies, processes, and practices that “impact guests, employees, suppliers, and the community to identify opportunities for improvement.” Engagement with key stakeholders will be included in the assessment.

By the end of September, employees will participate in training focusing on methods to address bias, promote inclusion, and prevent discrimination. The training will eventually become part of the onboarding process for new employees.

These initiatives are being overseen and developed by national experts involved in civil rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion, including Debo P. Adegbile, the chair of the Anti-Discrimination Practice at WilmerHale LLP and a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Joseph West, the current co-chair of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at DuaneMorris, and Sadiqa Reynolds, the longtime leader of the Louisville Urban League and incoming CEO of Perception Institute.