Lights, camera, action!

The New Hope Film Festival opens this weekend, with screenings and events scheduled through April 14.

In its 14th year, the festival features 85 films from 16 different countries, focusing on local, regional, national and international topics and issues. A few of the productions were shot and filmed in New Hope.

Festival president Doug Whipple said the festival is “roaring back” after weathering COVID-related setbacks.

“It’s been an endurance test, in many ways. But we’ve always had, I think, a core mission that resonated with filmmakers, and with the communities that support us,” Whipple said. “And I think that’s why we’ve had so much staying power over the years.”

The festival’s core mission — “to discover and nurture overlooked and underappreciated filmmakers who demonstrate exceptional talent” — is part of why it has become “important” to the town, Whipple said.

“New Hope has a long tradition of nurturing emerging artists. It goes back to the Bucks County Playhouse in the 1940s, and mostly stage, but there was film production back here, I think, as early as the 1920s,” he said. “New Hope is an art town, in its core.”