SEPTA trolley involved in crash with freight train in Darby, Pa.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Rescuers are on the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA trolley and a freight train in Delaware County, Pa.
The crash happened Thursday morning at South 6th and Main streets in Darby.
Video from Chopper 6 showed the train stopped at the scene.
The Route 11 SEPTA trolley, number 9070, was stopped next to the train. It appeared to have some front-end damage.
Police, firefighters, and medics are on the scene.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
We are awaiting word on a possible cause of this crash.
According to SEPTA’s real-time tracker website, the trolley was headed from the Darby Transportation Center to the 13th Street Trolley Station.