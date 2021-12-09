SEPTA trolley involved in crash with freight train in Darby, Pa.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Rescuers are on the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA trolley and a freight train in Delaware County, Pa.

The crash happened Thursday morning at South 6th and Main streets in Darby.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the train stopped at the scene.

The Route 11 SEPTA trolley, number 9070, was stopped next to the train. It appeared to have some front-end damage.